Television's biggest and wackiest celebrity guessing game is back for lucky Season 13. The Masked Singer is feeling lucky and bringing some of the biggest reveals yet. With fifteen masked characters hitting the stage this season, Group A has introduced five stars to the world for the panel to identify. Kicking off the season are Ant, Honey Pot, Coral, Paparazzo, and Fuzzy Peas. Have you figured out who's behind the mask yet?

Since 2019, The Masked Singer has been one of Fox's biggest reality series. The celebrity singing competition showcases some of the world's biggest and brightest stars hidden inside a whimsical costume as the panel, and the viewers at home, try to deduce the voice they're hearing. Hosted by Nick Cannon, this season's panel includes Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora.

When Can I Watch 'The Masked Singer' Season 13?

Image via FOX

The Masked Singer Season 13 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00pm on Fox. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Stream on Hulu

Is There A Twist for 'The Masked Singer' Season 13?

Image via FOX

Well...not really. To kick off the season, the celebrity who is set to be unmasked will provide one more clue for the panel. Known as the Crack the Case Clue Case, the contents inside will feature the biggest clue for the panel.

Who Is Ant?

Ant is one of the most fascinating celebrities in Group A as her story, according to the rhinestoned insect, has been headline-making. To kick off her clue package, she said she is Ant because, like ants, they are small, mighty, and can carry fifty times their body weight. She revealed just because you can carry a heavy burden doesn't mean you have to. She shared that she was forced to bare a deep, dark secret her entire career. With an image of a doll house and a tree with an "X", she said that powerful people tried to erase her and brush her off. She disclosed that she recently made a decision that she can stay broken or be a warrior. she finally said that she is there to fight for her voice, be heard, and march toward real change.

In her debut performance, Ant sang "Just Give Me a Reason" by Pink and Nate Ruess. The panel was on their feet, acknowledging her bravery. The panel believes that Ant might be Lea Michele, Lindsay Lohan, Kesha, or Ashanti. Before she left the stage, she said that her past year had been traumatic and that she didn't know she could get on stage to do it. We have an idea which brave survivor this is, but give us another week to solidify our guess.

Who Is Paparazzo?

Paparazzo is ready for his close-up! Paparazzo shared in his clue package that he's perfect for this part as the lens has been pointed at him his entire life. While we've seen him do so many things in his career, the one thing we've never seen him do is sing on a big stage. He revealed that he has worked with the greats, which include Jim Carrey, Adam Sandler, and Chris Farley. He took over the silver screen, which was accompanied by a photo of a racecar. And he said he took America's sweetheart to prom. The Masked Singer is outside of his comfort zone that he's freaking out, but he's willing to give it a try. He said he knows he won't be perfect, but he's putting his fears aside and hoping to capture our hearts.

He began his run on The Masked Singer with "The Door" by Teddy Swims. This was one of the more intriguing performances of the night. Paparazzo told the panel that if they keep him around, he might spill the tea on another friend of his: Steve Martin. We're intrigued! The panel immediately fell into a trap of ridiculous guesses like Taron Egerton, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Kieran Culkin. Paparazzo has worked with funny men. Could he too be a funny man?

Who Is Honey Pot?

It's time to talk about Honey Pot! To kick off the clue package, we got a glimpse of our celebrity slapping hands with his costume while decked out in the signature "Don't Talk To Me" hoodie. Based on stature alone, he was certainly not an athlete. To be Honey Pot, he said, "You can catch flies with honey, but you be catch honeys being fly." He will do anything for a laugh, so he's game. We were immediately transported to a game show called "What's the Buzz," as Honey Pot delivered the remainder of his clues. Honey Pot posed a series of questions. The first question of which was, "Who is one of the founding fathers of modern-day comedy?" Him! Next, "Who's sold more than two billion bucks at the box office? Him! This clue was accompanied by a stuffed lion. Finally, he asks, "Who do the ladies consider the sexiest man on the planet?" He said Brad Pitt, but he was a close second.

For his performance, Honey Pot brought a swagger-filled rendition of "SexyBack" by Justin Timberlake. If that silhouette in the hoodie earlier was any indication, it is quite clear who this is. The only thing not giving it all away is the lack of hat on his head. After the energetic performance, the panel picked up the clues and throws down guesses ranging from Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, and Keegan-Michael Key. Are any of the panelists right? Put a pin on it for now.

Who Is Coral?

Coral is ready to raise the reef! In her clue package, Coral said that she is so majestic but also has these hard and rough edges. She relates to her as she is strong and resilient. We learn that Coral has dreamed of being a star since she was young. She is seen hammering a model home with an American flag in front. She said that she used to beg everyone to let her sing for them, but was rejected for eight years. She said that she was a little girl struggling through the madness of the industry. Just as she was about to give up, a small victory allowed her voice to be heard across the globe. As she said this, a "Live" sign lights up. The madness has led her to The Masked Singer, and she has a goal of securing that trophy.

For her first performance, Coral sang "Mad World" by Tears for Fears. After her strong performance, accompanied by some Cirque du Soleil-inspired acrobatics, the panel made some unique guesses. They believe she might be Bebe Rexha, Carly Rae Jepsen, Halsey, or Sabrina Carpenter. Is it possible that Coral is a pop star? Just not an obvious one?

Who Is Fuzzy Peas?

It's the debut of Fuzzy Peas. Don't let the name fool you. It's just a type of pea. In his clue package, the music gave us a Latin flair as his clue package hints at a bit of an accent. He said that Fuzzy Peas is so him because he's silly, suave, and looks like a conqueror. He continued to reveal that he is third generation in his field and fights for what he believes in. Fuzzy Peas is seen picking up a rubber chicken. He told us that he's known for his hits, some of which are Grammy nominated and secured a gold record. Fuzzy Peas can also be seen playing with an XBOX controller. He's a very accomplished individual who never says no to a challenge. Or a fiesta.

Tying back into his clue package, Fuzzy Peas took on the classic track, "La Bamba" by Ritchie Valens. After his performance, he revealed that he was nominated with Shakira and Christina Aguilera. Who is Fuzzy Peas! Well, the panel believed that this vegetable might be Mario Lopez, George Lopez, or John Leguizamo. Based on the celebrated records revealed in the clue package, they're not the most outlandish of guesses! Could the panel actually be onto something?

Who Was Eliminated on 'The Masked Singer' Season 13 Group A Night 1?

Sadly, the first singer to unmask is Honey Pot. Upon opening the Crack the Clue Clue Case, hidden inside ws a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Now, to the final guesses. Robin Thicke believes it's Martin Lawrence. Rita Ora says Eddie Murphy. Ken Jeong picks Cedric the Entertainer. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg cosigns. In the end, the funny man behind Honey Pot is officially Cedric the Entertainer! We certainly were lucky to have him play along!

What Is the Next Theme?

Image via FOX

To celebrate DreamWorks 30th anniversary, Group A will pay tribute to the animated blockbuster, Shrek! With music from and inspired by the hit film, expect some of your favorite characters to appear and the panel to pay homage through their own colorful costumes. Get ready to be believers again!