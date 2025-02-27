Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 13 Episode 3.Will luck be a lady tonight? Three celebrities are hoping luck is on their side as the Group A finals is already here. With two incredible unmaskings thus far, whoever is eliminated next will surely continue the trend of mind-blowing reveals. Paying tribute to the Rat Pack, The Masked Singer is transporting viewers to Las Vegas as three celebrities roll the dice and hope they get a jackpot.

To kick off the night, Robin Thicke serves as the show's resident crooner. His rendition of Frank Sinatra's "Fly Me to the Moon" is silky smooth and sets the right tone for the evening. He surely is the slick Robin Thicke. Coral, Paparazzo, and Ant join in on the fun, and it's truly showstopping. Only in a Las Vegas casino would you think you might see a show like this. Well, you're wrong. This is Hollywood, and it's The Masked Singer Group A finals! Before we get to the competition, host Nick Cannon shares that two of our masked celebrities will be moving on to the lucky six. So, unofficially, the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell is not part of the season. Which, to be fair, is OK. Cutting two famous faces during the group finals was rough. We're truly lucky this season! Speaking of. Get ready. A lucky duck is about to enter the chat.

Coral Should Be Broadway Bound After That Performance

To kick off the night is Coral. We learn that she has a strong connection to the Rat Pack and its era. In her clue package, Coral reveals that the music reminds her of her dad. Growing up on the East Coast, Coral has memories of driving down the shore as they listened to Mickey Blue Eyes and Sammy Davis Jr. Now, SHORELY Coral is referring to the Jersey Shore, which may actually help us decode her identity. She says that moving from the Atlantic to the Pacific, the shy girl inside is in the deep end of a whole new world. She didn't think she'd fit in, but her dad helped her get through it, joining her on set and sharing dad jokes to cheer her up. Her clue package features a class ring that says, "Class TMS," which the panel deduces must mean High School Musical, as well as an image of a ghost and a UFO. We were already feeling some Disney vibes from Coral, but these clues may have honed in on her identity.

For her Rat Pack performance, she sings a song that was a favorite between her and her dad: "Luck Be A Lady." The standard fits her voice so well. The Broadway classic introduces a theatricality into her performance. Could Coral be a leading lady on Broadway? Without a doubt. Especially when she gags the room with the epic breakdown in the middle of the song. The panel believes that she is officially the frontrunner. In honor of the Rat Pack, each celebrity will have a slot machine reveal another clue. For Coral, the slot machine shows apples. Coral says that, "If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere!" Robin Thicke believes that this could be Victoria Justice, whom he met at the racetrack. Rita Ora asks Nick if there are any clues hiding in plain sight on Coral's costume. And there is. The letter Z. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg is felling that Coral does have Broadway coursing through her veins, saying she is Rachel Zegler because of that Z. Rita takes the Z to Gen Z with her guess. She suggests Coral to be Camilla Mendes.

Interesting guesses, but I'm feeling lucky with someone else. Coral has given us clues about superheroes, high school, and the supernatural. Now, with this sense of theater in her performance and the Z on her costume, Coral might be a Disney kid who's had some experience singing show tunes in the past. All signs are pointing toward Meg Donnelly! Her resume is padded with credits that fit three weeks of clue packages. Knowing her voice, having heard it through the Zombies franchise, we're feeling lucky tonight!

Paparazzo Drops Some Major Clues to His Identity in 'The Masked Singer'

Paparazzo is already decked out in a costume that is perfect for the Rat Pack. He says that his entire family loves the Rat Pack because he's actually Italian. He says that when his family moved over from the old country, they tried to fit into American life and assimilate. But, when Paparazzo was trying to break into the biz, he had to change his last name as agencies couldn't pronounce his surname. So he did. And perhaps his family did as well? He clung to his heritage and culture, from pizza to more. There is a visual clue of two electric guitars and a drum. Could Paparazzo have made some music with a sibling? And no, it's certainly not the Jonas Brothers.

Paying homage to his Italian roots, Paparazzo's rousing rendition of "That's Amore" was simply chef's kiss. His version of the Dean Martin track is performances throughout the audience, getting everyone involved in on the fun. Everyone sings along, myself included. And yes, it's a performance that makes you very hungry. It's a bit kitschy, but this is The Masked Singer. While Jenny was scarfing down pizza, Paparazzo's clue reveal is Frankenstein. He says that monsters under the bed are scary, but on screen, they're not so bad. He knows it firsthand. Picking up on that clue, Robin believes that it might be referring to the nickname Adam Sandler gave this kid in the movie Big Daddy, so he says it's Cole Sprouse. Very good guess Mr. Thicke! Meanwhile, Ken Jeong knows "exactly who this is." He thinks it's Michael Cera. Yikes. Jenny is going to take a big swing and shouts out that this could be E.T. kid star, Henry Thomas. But then she says it could be Joey Lawrence until she realizes he was already on the show during Season 8. But he does have a pretty famous brother! While Robin Thicke gave us pause that our guess could be wrong, we still think that this might be Matthew Lawrence.

Ant Gives Us Fever Thanks to Her Rat Pack-Inspired Performance