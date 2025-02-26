After paying homage to everyone's favorite ogre, another celebrity has been unveiled. The Masked Singer is getting quite lucky with the talent pool they have presented for lucky Season 13! After the incredible reveal of Cedric the Entertainer as Honey Pot, Ant, Coral, Fuzzy Peas, and Paparazzo took on the tunes from the Shrek franchise as they hoped to stick around another week, keeping their famous identity a secret. These ALL-STARS made us all BELIEVERS!

Since 2019, The Masked Singer has been one of Fox's biggest reality series. The celebrity singing competition showcases some of the world's biggest and brightest stars hidden inside a whimsical costume as the panel, and the viewers at home, try to deduce the voice they're hearing. Hosted by Nick Cannon, this season's panel includes Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora.

When Can I Watch 'The Masked Singer' Season 13?

The Masked Singer Season 13 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00 pm EST on Fox. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Who Is Coral?

Coral brought some "BDE" to the stage. And yes, that does stand for "Big Donkey Energy." In her clue package, Coral revealed that, like Donkey, they both have zero filters. In her video package, there were images of a comic book, a spider, and a werewolf throughout the clue package. She shared that when a spell was cast, and she met this leading man who she thought was cool, she forced him to be his friend. But then she noticed his strong confidence and grit made her feel safe. He even liked her dumb jokes. She dedicated her performance to her tall glass of swamp. With the comic book clue, this young entertainer has likely taken part in the Marvel or DC universe. But with a supernatural creature making an appearance as well, perhaps this actress has experience in that realm, too.

For her Shrek Night performance, she takes on "Accidentally in Love" by Counting Crows. She provided a fun, poppy performance. There's a playfulness in her voice that has shades of Disney Channel in it. This week, the Footmen in Black provided a fairy tale for each singer. For Coral, her story is called "Coral and the Silver Screen." She said with a little magic and a lot of hard work, you too, can sing and dance on the silver screen! Rita Ora waved around the names of Anna Kendrick and Dove Cameron, her Descendants co-star. Jenny thinks Coral is Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld. Robin believes the clues of a werewolf and comic book are why Coral is Lili Reinhart. Excellent guesses from our panel this week. Coral is likely a Disney kid — or at least Disney-adjacent.

Who Is Paparazzo?

Paparazzo returned to continue another week of massive name-drops. He shared that Shrek is a film about what's on the inside that matters most. His evening was dedicated to a great hero of his, Robin Williams, revealing that the comedian knew he needed some guidance, so he sat him down and opened up about his own struggles. He shared that the megastar was a big ball of energy that was battling an intense darkness inside. Paparazzo learned the importance of kindness. He knows that his superhero is looking down on him, and he dedicates his performance to those who shine bright on the outside but struggle to see their light.

He took on a touching performance of "Hallelujah," as made famous by Rufus Wainwright in the Shrek film. The panel was in their feelings and assured Paparazzo that Williams would be proud of him. For his fairy tale, the Footmen in Black reveal Paparazzo's story as "The Voice-Over Prince." Paparazzo says that adults know him from his acting, but the kids know him for his voice. Robin Thicke believes this might be James Marsden. Ken Jeong and his real talk believe it's his dear friend Seth Green. Rita thinks this could be Happy Feet's Elijah Wood. At first, I was curious about Paparazzo's resume being a '90s star whose credits included some major icons. Could it be Matthew Lawrence? With Robin Williams out there, this could be his kid from Mrs. Doubtfire! Or is Paparazzo stumping me?! We need more time before we officially double down on an answer.

Who Is Fuzzy Peas?

Fuzzy Peas channeled his inner Puss in Boots and the accent isn't helping the panel NOT to think it was Antonio Banderas. In his clue package, Fuzzy Peas stated he has the charisma of the iconic kitty. He says they are both scrappy, known to throw down in a fight, and oh-so-charming. There is an image of a dog that will continue to stump the panel. He has been enchanting little mamas for years, but he's finally settling down as he's finally felt true love. She made him a believer! Fuzzy Peas believes anyone can find their fairy tale ending.

Fuzzy Peas takes on "I'm a Believer" as performed by Smash Mouth in the Shrek film. Fuzzy Peas has had us all warm and fuzzy because every time he hits the stage, his infectious joy is felt. For his fairy tale clue, Fuzzy Peas' story is called "Fuzzy Pea and the Even Fuzzier Statue." He reveals that he is enshrined in statue form. As he says, "It looks just like me." Rita immediately blurted out, "Is that an Oscar?" Well, yes. But it's going to take our panel a bit to finally figure out what Oscar is inside. For their guesses, Rita blew everyone's mind as says this is Cesar Millan. Ken will pick up on the dog of it all and go super ridiculous, believing this is Pitbull. Say what?! There's no way that's Mr. Worldwide! Jenny is really feeling the Shrek of it all and does lean into Antonio Banderas, though Zorro did NOT have a red cape, but a black cape.

Who Is Ant?

Ant shared that she identifies with Princess Fiona as her story had a villain. She, too, was trapped in a tower and isolated because of someone else's dark motivations. She says that this person was oppressive and vain, telling her to get ahead, she would need to be submissive, sweet, and silent. She says secrets make you sick, and she recently took a look in the mirror and realized it was time to break out of her prison. She took control of her own story. She wishes other people didn't have to suffer like she did. She is here to write the next chapter of her fairy tale on her own terms. There are images of a bottle of hairspray and a compass pointing west seen during her clue package.

Ant performed "Wide Awake" by Katy Perry. The panel is once again moved by her strength and story. But her fairy tale story clue is "The Golden Ant." Ant shared that her golden voice got her certified platinum. Now, knowing Ant is a singer, the panel believes they're closer to identifying her. Ken Jeong says that Ant may be Kesha. Robin goes back to the actress pool and guesses it is Lindsay Lohan. Jenny thinks that this is someone from Westworld and Frozen II, Evan Rachel Wood. Knowing Ant has been in the headlines, I believe that Ant might be Cassie Ventura.

Who Was Eliminated on 'The Masked Singer' Season 13 Group A Night 2?

When the votes came in, we sadly had to say adios to Fuzzy Peas. But before the panel provided their final guesses, Fuzzy Peas had one more clue for the panel. In the Crack the Case Clue Case, Fuzzy Peas revealed a golf glove holding a golf ball. Golf is a passion of his, but the glove is the second most important glove he owns.

For their final guesses, Jenny sticks with Antonio Banderas, Rita sticks with Cesar Millan, Ken sticks with Pitbull, and Robin throws out John Leguizamo. In the end, this Oscar is the Golden Boy: boxing legend Oscar de la Hoya! He stumped the panel!

What Is the Next Theme?

Image via FOX

Some of the biggest names who have performed the biggest hits of the Great American Songbook will be the subject of the Group A Finals. Ant, Coral, and Paparazzo will sing the tunes of the Rat Pack. Expect our masked celebrities to pay homage to the likes of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr.