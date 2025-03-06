Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 13 Episode 4.

Siri, play "O, Fortuna." A new slew of masked celebrities have entered the arena as The Masked Singer Season 13 triumphantly moves on to Group B. From fates to furies, tragedies to triumphs, our Group B premiere brings it all. Set to the theme of "Voices of Olympus," it is the biggest unofficial celebrity toga party ever. Let's give a round of applause to the costume department for the impeccable costumes the panel is wearing. Rita Ora and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg look like they have been hanging around Zeus forever. Robin Thicke loves thrones while Ken Jeong, to the shock of no one, loves a gimmick. Prepare ye for a clash of the titans!

We have five new celebrities who we have loved and worshiped for years. But who are they? While the panel gets to live out their Gladiator fantasy, the masked celebs are just singing songs that have little to do with the theme. The tie-in is a stretch, but to be fair, 13 seasons of The Masked Singer? We might be running out of fresh new ideas! What does not need refreshment are the zings towards Nick Cannon, who Rita jokes should be the god of fertility. At least he can laugh about it.

If It's Not This Icon, 'The Masked Singer' Fooled Us All