Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 13, Episode 15 of The Masked Singer.When there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call? The Masked Singer! If you're going to pay homage to arguably one of the most brilliant sci-fi comedy franchises in media, you have to go all out. And the panel sure did. Each one of our fabulous celebrity super-guessers donned their own uniform, proton pack included, and really played into the fun of it all. Who hasn't dreamed of catching ghosts like the Ghostbusters? Would this have been a strong theme to do during a fall season? Absolutely? But listen, if Ernie Hudson, the OG Ghostbuster is available for a cameo, why not celebrate the film in March? With the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man ever-present all evening long, the show tried oh-so hard to tie in the performances to the theme. Again, maybe tossing this theme closer to Halloween would have made it all make sense. Nevertheless, here we are. Celebrating the spooky things in life. If you were praying for a cameo from Slimer, don't worry. Our favorite green menace is in the building!

Don't Fear Pearl on 'The Masked Singer'

The evening begins with a performance from Pearl. At the top of her clue package, Pearl stands in front of a bar called the Treasure Trove and reveals that she has some skeletons in her closet. She's then seen inside with a broom, cleaning up the joint. As a young Pearl, she was stuck in a tiny little tidepool off the highway no one had ever heard of. She had a rocky home life, so she ran away to make a new life before high school. She tended the bar in a hopeless place with a double barrel at the ready in case the clientele got crazy. She couldn't wait to get out so she launched herself into new waters that turned into an accidental tidal wave of success. There is an image of a wanted poster, as well as a dry-erase board with a football formation of X's and O's and a moon via a neon sign. She says that she appreciates what she had learned because if you work hard, show up, and no matter what, you keep fighting. Based on this clue package, it feels as if Pearl may live in the world of country. But what country superstar is inside?

For her Ghostbusters performance, she takes on "[Don't Fear] The Reaper" by Blue Oyster Cult. Now, if you were screaming, "More cowbell!" Thank Saturday Night Live for forever changing how we hear that song. It's a very gritty rendition that shows that breathiness in her tone. When she does get to wail toward the end, it showcases a power that she's hidden deep inside. Pearl has range. For this week's extra clue, the Men in Black have a Ghostbusters-inspired clue. On the back of his jacket reads "Best Seller." Pearl reveals that she is a bit of a ghostwriter herself as she has put pen to paper. If we're thinking that this is a country singer who is known for writing her own music, could the X's and O's be a correlation to the powerhouse performer behind the song "Ex's and Oh's" Elle King? The panel is going to try their guesses going in a similar but slightly different direction. Rita Ora thinks this could be Runaways icon Joan Jett. Ken Jeong gets out of his seat as he thinks this is Madonna. And goodnight. Who kept his mic on? Oh, and whoever gave him that cowbell, how dare you. Robin Thicke thinks that the grit and gravel pairs with Melissa Etheridge.

Griffin Has a Deeper Ghostbusters Connection Than You Think

Griffin is here and he is a monster Ghostbusters fan. He says in his clue package that he has played that soundtrack on repeat as a kid. He says he loved to sing growing up, and loved nothing more than Broadway. He was a total theater geek, collecting Playbills long before it was cool. Can relate. Did the same. He says that the kids didn't understand, teasing him as they called him names like "geek," "nerd," and "loser." With dark thoughts creeping in his mind, he hid them away and built a fort to sing his heart out. In the video, he is seen adjusting a video camera. There's also an image of a bat. Has Griffin directed something before? He is there to tap back into his passion, finding it liberating. He dedicates his performance to all the kids who've been called freaks and geeks. Surely that would be too on the nose to have an alum of that TV show, right?

He takes on a rousing rendition of "Disturbia" by Rihanna. Clearly his passion for theater is in his vocals as the theatricality is masterful. It's a haunting performance that keeps you intrigued and eager to know who this mysterious voice belongs to. That brief moment of falsetto is beyond enticing. The panel is blown away by his performance. To reveal his extra clue, the phone rings and McKenna Grace, star of the revival series, appears on-screen saying that not only is Griffin an incredible performer, but an incredible person, calling him a dad on set as she has co-starred with him. Whip out that IMDB! Let's see who might have played her dad before. Rita thinks it's Freddie Prinze Jr. Ken is leaning toward the Freaks and Geeks clue, saying it's Jason Segal. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg thinks this might be an actor who's played a vampire and Batman, Robert Pattinson. Perhaps she's taking that bat clue too literally. Though this guess will lead to the revelation that it was Robert Pattinson who introduced Rita to her husband, Lucky Duck, I mean Taika Waititi. The McKenna Grace clue is truly the glitch for all these guesses. While she has had a few famous faces play father figures in her career, there is one 90s heartthrob who may fit the clues best, and just so happened to play her dad on CSI: Cyber. Could this be the iconic James Van Der Beek? We might be stretching here, or just trying to wish it into fruition.

Boogie Woogie Could Win It All by the End of the Season

It's time to boogie with Boogie Woogie! In his clue package, he says that there are ghosts everywhere, just like in Ghostbusters. He claims that gossip is super not his thing, as he keeps it positive, something he learned from his parents, who made kids' shows. Little did he know, that sunny outlook would spark his entire career. He is seen looking at the sun through a telescope, where there is then an image of a star. He says that he's been told that his positivity radiates, and it has saved lives. He says his sunny optimism has come with criticism, calling him sheltered and naive. It hurt him. He won't stop him from being him, he says as he picks up a pair of tap shoes. Could this be a singer with a positive catalogue of music who has put on some dancing shoes before?

For his performance, Boogie Woogie sings "Radioactive" by Imagine Dragons. It's an excellent pop performance. There is a nuance to his voice. It truly is positive and sunny, even in this haunting track. He is a tried and true entertainer. To deliver his clue, Ernie Hudson is back! His clue reveals that he has a Doctorate of Medical Science. He says that, "being attached to this show was a very pleasant surprise." Based on the showmanship and previous clues, could this be Neil Patrick Harris, former child star of Doogie Howser, M.D.? Jenny believes it might be. Ken, gets out of his chair, to tell us that this is George Clooney. What a bad night for the doctor. Rita believes this could be singer-songwriter Jason Mraz. We might lean on Rita for a second when she clued in on the Dancing with the Stars of it all. But we're going to pivot. Now, go with me. He says that he's been known to save lives. This person has a song called "Saved My Life." On top of that, almost his entire musical songbook has positive songs ranging from "Honey, I'm Good" to "Good To Be Alive." This most certainly must be the brilliant Andy Grammer. Let's see if we're right, probably in the finals. Boogie Woogie seems like he might go all the way.

