Luck be a lady for two masked celebrities. As the final three singers from Group A paid homage to the Rat Pack, sadly, one incredible voice had to be eliminated and unmasked. It was another shocking reveal, but it was a celebration as the panel was eager to thank Ant for her strength. As two singers move onto the Lucky 6, five new characters are about to emerge onto The Masked Singer stage.

Since 2019, The Masked Singer has been one of Fox's biggest reality series. The celebrity singing competition showcases some of the world's biggest and brightest stars hidden inside a whimsical costume as the panel, and the viewers at home, try to deduce the voice they're hearing. Hosted by Nick Cannon, this season's panel includes Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora.

When Can I Watch 'The Masked Singer' Season 13?

Image via FOX

The Masked Singer Season 13 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00 pm EST on Fox. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Stream on Hulu

Who Is Ant?

Ant said she was thrilled to be part of Rat Pack night as she was part of a group or an ant colony. And there it is. Ant was part of a girl group. She said that when they first got together, it was a perfect fit like the sisters she didn't have growing up. But, as time went on, they faced the bad days of long hours, harsh conditions, and harsh criticisms. She said that despite it all, they survived together and topped the charts. She admits that if it weren't for them, she wouldn't be standing there today. In her clue package, Ant holds a giant lollipop, confirming that she is a pop star.

For her performance, Ant took on "Fever" by Peggy Lee. Each masked celebrity was given an extra clue inspired by Las Vegas. For her slot machine clue, Ant revealed a Moon Man. Ant says that she doesn't live where the Moon Man lives, but wherever he landed gave her the start of her career. Of course, Ant is referring to MTV. Pairing us with a previous clue of a tree with an "X," MTV was home to a reality competition series about forming a girl group. Making the Band, anyone? This clue was everything that the panel needed to pick up on Ant's identity. Ken Jeong went all in on Mel B of the Spice Girls. Rita believed it could be Charli XCX.

Who Is Coral?

Coral revealed that she has a strong connection to the Rat Pack and its era. In her clue package, Coral said that the music reminds her of her dad. Growing up on the East Coast, Coral had memories of driving down the shore as they listened to Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. She said that moving from the Atlantic to the Pacific, the shy girl inside is in the deep end of a whole new world. She didn't think she'd fit in, but her dad helped her get through it, joining her on set and sharing dad jokes to cheer her up. Her clue package features a class ring that says, "Class TMS," as well as an image of a ghost and a UFO.

For her Rat Pack performance, she sang "Luck Be A Lady." For her slot machine clue, it showed apples. Coral stated that, "If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere!" Robin Thicke believed that this could be Victoria Justice, whom he met at the racetrack. Rita Ora asked Nick if there are any clues hiding in plain sight on Coral's costume, to which he said the letter "Z." Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg said it could be Rachel Zegler because of that Z. Rita suggested it be Camilla Mendes. Based on three weeks of clues, and now the new "Z," we think that Coral is a Disney kid. All signs are pointing toward Meg Donnelly!

Who is Paparazzo?

Aleady in costume, Paparazzo saidd that his entire family loves the Rat Pack because he's actually Italian. He revealed that when his family moved over from the old country, they tried to fit into American life and assimilate. But, when Paparazzo was trying to break into the biz, he had to change his last name as agencies couldn't pronounce his surname. So he did. There are visual clues of two electric guitars and a drum. Could Paparazzo have made some music with a sibling? And no, it's certainly not the Jonas Brothers.

Paying homage to his Italian roots, Paparazzo sang "That's Amore." For Paparazzo's slot machine clue, it is revealed to be Frankenstein. He says that monsters under the bed are scary, but on screen, they're not so bad. He knows it firsthand. Picking up on that clue, Robin believes that it might be referring to the nickname Adam Sandler gave this kid in the movie Big Daddy, so he says it's Cole Sprouse. Ken Jeong knows "exactly who this is." He thinks it's Michael Cera.. Jenny is going to take a big swing and shouts out that this could be E.T. kid star, Henry Thomas. But then she says it could be Joey Lawrence until she realizes he was already on the show during Season 8. But he does have a pretty famous brother! We still think that this might be Matthew Lawrence.

Who Competed In the Battle Royale?

With the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell not part of the season, only one celebrity needed to be unmasked and move on to the final six. Following the panel and audience voting, it was a lucky night for Paparazzo as they hit the jackpot and a trip straight to the Lucky 6! This means Coral and Ant engaged in the Battle Royale. Each masked celebrity performs their own rendition of "My Way." For Ant, she gave it a 90s R&B spin. Coral stuck to the original orchestrations, allowing her to soar by those final notes for a big finish. They did it their way!

What Was This Season's Twist?

Image via FOX

Before the evening's results were revealed, the lights turned out and out came Lucky Duck. He is there to help the panel get back on track with their guesses. He will be on hand all season to bring clues and good fortune to those less fortunate, aka the panel. He tells them that the two remaining singers have both been on chart-topping albums. Duck and cover!

Who Was Eliminated on 'The Masked Singer' Season 13 Group A Finals?

Knowing that only one can move on, the panel decides that it is Coral going to the Lucky 6. It's the end of the line for Ant. It's time for one final clue from the Crack the Case Clue Case. Ant shared a world record. In terms of what it means, Ant says, "I don't know, there are so many." For their final guesses, Rita says Charli XCX, Ken picks Mel B, Jenny goes with Evan Rachel Wood, and Robin picks Aubrey O'Day. After all is said and done, Robin gets it right! Ant is Danity Kane superstar Aubrey O'Day!

Who Is Part of 'The Masked Singer' Season 13 Group B?