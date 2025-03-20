Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 13, Episode 6.

Yee to the haw! The Masked Singer went a little bit country as they celebrate 100 years of the Grand Ole Opry. Everyone is getting into the action with their own country getups. Even Robin Thicke is trying his hand at country songwriting, coming up with an impromptu twang-filled song about Willie Nelson. Methinks it is likely not climbing to the top of the country charts. But something that might is how the show opens. What better way to kick off the evening with a group performance of "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)." Now, is it fair that perhaps one of these masked celebrities may be a literal country star? Yee nah. It's all about the fun!

Speaking of fun, Rita Ora was out having some other fun, so the panel needs a temporary substitute. Will the substitute be a country icon in their own right? Yee nah. It's none other than the hilarious lady Casey Wilson! The criteria that make her applicable is being a country music super fan. That checks out! She reveals that she's been to the Opry multiple times with her mom, having seen Loretta Lynn, whom she was totally serving in her sparkly green blouse and her hair teased just right.

Pearl Is Right At Home on Grand Ole Opry Night

Pearl kicks off the country fest. She says that stars have shined bright at the Opry, but none has shined brighter than Dolly Parton. Facts are facts. She reveals that she was invited to share the stage with her, but she had no idea what to wear when she arrived at rehearsals. With nothing prepared, it was Dolly who hooked her up with one of her own outfits because, allegedly, Dolly has two of everything. True country music fans may remember this story fondly, so it's the biggest clue for Pearl yet. In addition to the Dolly clue, there is an image of a Christmas wreath. She dedicates her performance to the reigning queen of the Opry, while thanking her for the outfit.

She sings what she considers a true hidden gem of Dolly's, "Here You Come Again." As any Dolly Parton fan might say, a true classic. What's interesting about this performance is the country grit Pearl has used previously was tucked away. Was she trying to throw the panel off the scent on a night that was tailored for her? Nevertheless, she is quite sweet, bringing the lyrics to life. This week, the extra clue is displayed on a country music staple: boots. Pearl's boots display a strong arm. She says, "As a strong woman, there's nothing I like more than making others feel strong too. In fact, I've been quoted as saying that." Did she "sang" those words as the panel punnily say? Ken Jeong thinks this is Sheryl Crow due to the strong arm image and her presence at Dolly Parton's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg thinks that the Christmas wreath is a dead giveaway for Trisha Yearwood, who has a Christmas album. But she also feels there were hints of Kellie Pickler, a beloved American Idol alum. Making her first guess, Casey Wilson selects it's a once-in-a-generation talent who wrote a fitness book, Carrie Underwood. Could the brand new American Idol judge be on FOX? Very likely not. Based on the story of the pants, we firmly believe this must be Gretchen Wilson.

Boot Scootin' Boogie Woogie

Boogie Woogie is ready to trade in his boogie shoes for some cowboy shoes so he can boot-scootin' boogie! He says that there has been no one with a better voice than his mom. He shares that his parents were musicians and filled their homes with happy songs. It's where he got it! There is an image of a pirate flag with cross bones. He says he lost his mom a few years ago, which changed him. A darkness washed over him, causing him to be out of hope. Despite feeling it hard to keep going, he had her music, which helped bring the room filled with warmth again. He misses her every day, but hearing her voice is the next best thing to having her there.

Dedicating his song to his mom, he takes on "Something in the Water" by Carrie Underwood. For a voice likely known for upbeat tunes, it's refreshing hearing a softer side to him. His tone is riveting, showcasing his powerful belt through the chorus. It's a solid performance that brings the panel to their feet. Robin makes a connection with Boogie Woogie, having felt the pain of losing a parent. The Men in Black bring out Boogie Woogie's extra clue: MLB. He says that he hit a "real homerun" at the World Series. After last season's Bronson Arroyo shocking reveal, it's likely Boogie Woogie could be another MLB star, but let's be honest, this is a pop star who sang at the World Series. Robin knows. He thinks this could be Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic fame. Ken thinks it's his good friend Gavin DeGraw. It's actually a great guess, as they both fit that same vocal styling. Casey will come in and say it could be Josh Groban. Ken says it's a great guess, but Josh Groban is known for his immaculate baritone. Boogie Woogie is a tenor. We think this has to be Andy Grammer. The guesses thus far really lead us toward him.

Griffin Takes Us Home on 'The Masked Singer'