Sometimes, The Masked Singer can't hide the iconic voice underneath the character. Ghostbusters Night was a celebration of the monumental film, but it also allowed the show to reveal one of the most recognizable artists ever! As much as we would have loved to see him continue on, The Masked Singer is gearing up for another heartbreaking elimination with the Group B finale. Who will be revealed next as they celebrate all things country?

Since 2019, The Masked Singer has been one of Fox's biggest reality series. The celebrity singing competition showcases some of the world's biggest and brightest stars hidden inside a whimsical costume as the panel and the viewers at home try to deduce the voice they're hearing. Hosted by Nick Cannon, this season's panel includes Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora.

When Can I Watch 'The Masked Singer' Season 13?

The Masked Singer Season 13 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00 pm EST on Fox. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Who Is Pearl?

At the top of her clue package, Pearl stood in front of a bar called the Treasure Trove and reveals that she has some skeletons in her closet. She's then seen inside with a broom, cleaning up the joint. As a young Pearl, she was stuck in a tiny little tide pool off the highway no one had ever heard of. She had a rocky home life, so she ran away to make a new life before high school. She tended the bar in a hopeless place with a double barrel at the ready in case the clientele got crazy. She couldn't wait to get out, so she launched herself into new waters that turned into an accidental tidal wave of success. There was an image of a wanted poster, as well as a dry-erase board with a football formation of X's and O's and a moon via a neon sign. She says that she appreciates what she had learned because if you work hard, show up, and no matter what, you keep fighting.

For her Ghostbusters performance, she sang "[Don't Fear] The Reaper" by Blue Oyster Cult. For this week's extra clue, the Men in Black had a Ghostbusters-inspired clue. On the back of his jacket read "Best Seller." Pearl reveals that she is a bit of a ghostwriter herself as she has put pen to paper. Rita Ora thought it could be Runaways icon Joan Jett. Ken Jeong got out of his seat as he thinks this is Madonna. Robin Thicke believed that the grit and gravel pair with Melissa Etheridge.

Who Is Griffin?

Griffin revealed he is a Ghostbusters fan. He said in his clue package that he had played that soundtrack on repeat as a kid. He says he loved to sing growing up, and loved nothing more than Broadway. He was a total theater geek, collecting Playbills long before it was cool. He said that the kids didn't understand, teasing him as they called him names like "geek," "nerd," and "loser." With dark thoughts creeping into his mind, he hid them away and built a fort to sing his heart out. In the video, he was seen adjusting a video camera. There's also an image of a bat. He is there to tap back into his passion, finding it liberating. He dedicated his performance to all the kids who've been called freaks and geeks.

Griffin sang a rousing rendition of "Disturbia" by Rihanna. To reveal his extra clue, the phone rings, and McKenna Grace, star of the revival series, appears on-screen saying that not only is Griffin an incredible performer but an incredible person, calling him a dad on set as she has co-starred with him. Rita thought it was Freddie Prinze Jr. Ken leaned toward the Freaks and Geeks clue, saying it was Jason Segal. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg thought this might be an actor who's played a vampire and Batman, Robert Pattinson. The McKenna Grace clue is truly the glitch for all these guesses. While she has had a few famous faces play father figures in her career, there is one 90s heartthrob who may fit the clues best, and just so happened to play her dad on CSI: Cyber. Could this be the iconic James Van Der Beek?

Who Is Space Ranger?

The time has come to see the out-of-this-world entertainer known as Space Ranger. In his clue package, Space Ranger revealed that he, too, had a vehicle change his life, just like the Ghostbuster's Ecto-1. The video showed an image of a movie truck as he shares he was doing odd jobs like catering and schlepping furniture. He said then he and his partner came up with a brilliant idea in the back of a moving van. In one of those packing boxes, Space Ranger pulls out a crown. They had big dreams, but no one wanted to hitch a ride with him. While using a DJ pad, he said a beastly band of boys who ended up booking up their careers and putting him in hyper-drive. There's an image of Space Ranger on top of the earth and a TV with "Channel 0" on it.

Space Ranger gave an out of this world performance of "Cleanin' Up the Town" by The Busboys, a song that was featured on the Ghostbusters soundtrack. But when Space Ranger ended his performance with, "Yeahhhhh." It was clear who he was. Nick Cannon then says that his favorite was in the building. For his Ghostbuster-inspired clue, it was a globe. He says that the Ghostbusters always save the day. He would have helped them out, but he was busy touring the world. Robin Thicke stuck with Tracy Morgan. Ken randomly said with DJ Jazzy Jeff. Rita and Jenny will state the very obvious, saying Space Ranger was Flavor Flav.

Who Is Boogie Woogie?

In Boogie Woogie's clue package, he said that there are ghosts everywhere, just like in Ghostbusters. He claimed that gossip is super not his thing, as he keeps it positive, something he learned from his parents, who made kids' shows. Little did he know, that sunny outlook would spark his entire career. He is seen looking at the sun through a telescope, where there was then an image of a star. He said that he's been told that his positivity radiates, and it has saved lives. He said his sunny optimism has come with criticism, calling him sheltered and naive. It hurt him. He won't stop him from being him, he says as he picks up a pair of tap shoes.

For his performance, Boogie Woogie sang "Radioactive" by Imagine Dragons. To deliver his clue, Ernie Hudson, the OG Ghostbuster is on hand! His clue revealed that he has a Doctorate of Medical Science. He said that, "being attached to this show was a very pleasant surprise." Jenny believed it could be Neil Patrick Harris, former child star of Doogie Howser, M.D.? Ken, got out of his chair, to tell us that this was George Clooney. Rita believed this could be singer-songwriter Jason Mraz. We might lean on Rita for a second when she clued in on the Dancing with the Stars of it all. This person has a song called "Saved My Life." On top of that, almost his entire musical songbook has positive songs ranging from "Honey, I'm Good" to "Good To Be Alive." This most certainly must be the brilliant Andy Grammer.

Who Was Eliminated on 'The Masked Singer' Season 13 Group B Night 2?

With the votes in from the audience and the panel, it is revealed that the mask leaving is Space Ranger. There was one more clue locked inside the Crack the Case Clue Case. It was a pair of iconic and legendary white shades. He said, "When you shine as bright as I have, sometimes, you just gotta go incognito." For their final guesses, the panel will unanimously, after some jokes from Ken, said Flavor Flav. Public Enemy's clock-wearing legend Flavor Flav is in the house!

What Is the Next Theme?

Yee haw! The Group B finals will celebrate all things Grand Ole Opry! With only two slots available in the Lucky 6, which masked celebrity will be revealed next?