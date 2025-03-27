This is it! Our final five new characters for The Masked Singer Season 13! To say that we've been lucky is an understatement. The Masked Singer has delivered some exceptional performances, big-name stars, and fun. That's why we watch, right? For the fun! While I may not have a full Carnival outfit prepared, it made me dream of a trip to Rio one day. I have been practicing my Portuguese on Duolingo!

The "enraptured" Robin Thicke, the "beguiling" Rita Ora, the "hypnotic" Ken Jeong, and the "bejeweled" Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg are all in hand with feathers and glitter because it's as close to the theme we're getting. Just like when we were singing in Olympus, our theme is quite loose, but a fun party nonetheless. The masked carnival girls are being paid overtime this week with the amount of shaking and shimmying they do in and out of commercial. The Masked Singer is already a campy celebration of fabulousness, and this episode is nothing short of fabulous.

Is Yorkie a Diamond Holder?

Image via FOX

To kick off Group C, it's Yorkie, who's decked out in her best 90s/early 2000s getup. She's adorable. She's sassy. And, imagine me saying this in Ken Jeong's voice, "If I think I know exactly who this is, I'm beyond ecstatic." To kick off her clue package, Yorkie says all of her dreams have come true, seeing her Yorkie costume for the first time. Becoming Yorkie is kismet as they are both sassy, fashion-forward, and popular. She warns us not to be fooled by the designer looks; she still has a bite. There is an image of a party house featuring a rat as well as poker chips. Noting that she's been through a lot of crazy stuff, she says one minute you're hot, the next minute it's your time to go, but she never rolled over. She's seen sporting a large diamond ring because, perhaps, it's expensive to be her? She says she's lucky to have had music as it's the way she can truly express herself. It rescued her in her darkest hours and has led her to The Masked Singer.

Singing the hot song of last summer, Yorkie's rendition of "Hot To Go" by Chappell Roan is fun, just like this celebrity is. It only took me the first few lyrics to identify this as the brilliant Erika Jayne. As a massive fan of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and a consumer of the Erika Jayne songbook, I knew that voice a mile away. "Xxpensive" is on multiple playlists of mine. Vocally, it's not the best performance, but it's sassy, which is the reason why we tune in. Her stage presence and ability to interact with the crowd and judges make her a unique artist here. It's just not something others do. It was refreshing to see someone so comfortable on stage. Before sharing any further clues, Yorkie says she was down bad, but then a lovely lady in Beverly Hills adopted her, and now she's wearing Chanel and eating caviar.

From there, her hilarious banter makes her an instant fan favorite. Jenny thinks that this party girl may be funny lady Chelsea Handler. Rita believes the ring is a clue for the movie The Bling Ring and that Yorkie is Vegas keyholder Paris Hilton. Ken thinks that this RHOBH star Kyle Richards. Who knew that the non-Housewives expert would be so close! Between the diamond representing the diamond holder and the trouble likely reflecting her scandalous marriage to Tom Giardi, this has to be Erika Jayne. It's almost as obvious as Flavor Flav!

Stud Muffin Makes the Ladies Swoon on 'The Masked Singer'

Image via FOX

The ladies are swooning at Stud Muffin's entrance. This tiered baked treat moves almost like a robot. He says in his clue package that becoming Stud Muffin makes sense as he's had a muffin top the majority of his life. What does that even mean? His dream job is to be a mascot, as you get to pump people up without revealing your identity. He's there to rep his team, which might be basketball, as one of the first images is a pair of sneakers with a basketball on them. He reveals that before he could score and sweep up the competition, he literally swept the floors. With an image of a bottle of jam, could this have some association with the film Space Jam? Stud Muffin says he found his right hook for his shot at the big top. He is there to hype us up as he came to win.

Stud Muffin takes on "Jump Around" by House of Pain. There's a major rasp in his voice, but his ability to spit out this rap is masterful. Is there a basketball star who has rap skills? Stud Muffin keeps the party going and gets everyone on their feet. When speaking with Nick and the panel, he says that one of his teammates used to run with a mascot, which he found so cool. This is not the idea of the mascot he thought he'd be. As he says, "Love the idea, but love doesn't cost a thing." Allegedly, this sets the host into a tizzy as he knows who he is. Rita feels all the clues lead to a basketball player unless it's all a ploy. She and Robin believe this could be Method Man. Ken, the resident NBA expert, says it's Shaquille O'Neal. There is a 0% chance that this is Shaq, but thanks for playing! Jenny is from Chicago and believes this is Michael Jordan. Another bad guess. I have no idea who this could be right now, but Stud Muffin gave the most shocking performance of the season thus far.

Could Nessy Be a Singing Legend?

Image via FOX

Decked out in a kilt and all, Nessy is bringing us straight to Scotland. This character is huge! The fun of this costume is there's no way to tell their height as Nessy sings from the neck. Anyway, in his clue package, he says he too is a gentle giant who sticks out his neck for the people he loves. Oh, and he's a little bit mysterious. He says, like the Loch Ness monster, some call him a legend. Being a private guy, he says unless you venture deep into his estate, you might never catch a glimpse of him. He holds a card with a pair of lips on it in addition to an old-fashioned radio. He says most of his neighbors and the mailman don't even realize who he is. He is illusive by design as it allows him to live the best of both worlds. He gets the glory and the solitude with his family, which may have four children in it, as four other monsters pop out of the lake. He is coming out of hiding to rock the stage with a classic. There is a slight twang in his voice. Could that be the biggest clue in the package?

For his first performance, Nessy sings "Roxanne" by The Police. He certainly can rock, as his voice is quite strong. There doesn't seem to be any distinguishing hints in his voice, but it's likely Nessy is a singer. Nessy shares that he took a lot of time off to be with his family, but being invited back into the limelight feels good. Rita thinks based on the clues, this could be KISS frontman, Gene Simmons, but after his stint recently on Dancing with the Stars, the exuberance is not there. Jenny will take a stab with Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. Ken and Robin will say that they think they heard Daryl Hall of Hall & Oates fame. That would be wild! Whoever this is, they will be sticking around for a bit longer. They might even get a trip to the Lucky 6.

Mad Scientist Throws a Curveball on 'The Masked Singer'