The Masked Singer Season 13 has made viewers feel lucky thanks to an exceptional group of famous faces behind the masks! Though only two Group B singers could make it through the Lucky 6, one major TV star was officially unmasked on Grand Ole Opry Night. With five more incredible costumes to make their debut, Group C is going to get everyone on their feet for Carnival Night!

Since 2019, The Masked Singer has been one of Fox's biggest reality series. The celebrity singing competition showcases some of the world's biggest and brightest stars hidden inside a whimsical costume as the panel, and the viewers at home, try to deduce the voice they're hearing. Hosted by Nick Cannon, this season's panel includes Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora.

When Can I Watch 'The Masked Singer' Season 13?

The Masked Singer Season 13 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00 pm EST on Fox. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Who Was the Guest Panelist?

With Rita Ora away, Saturday Night Live alum Casey Wilson stepped in. She revealed that she was a big country music fan, making her a great fit for Grand Ole Opry Night.

Who Is Pearl?

Pearl kicked off the country fest. To kick off her video package, she said that stars have shined bright at the Opry, but none has shined brighter than Dolly Parton. She revealed that she was invited to share the stage with her, but she had no idea what to wear when she arrived at rehearsals. With nothing prepared, it was Dolly who hooked her up with one of her own outfits because, allegedly, Dolly has two of everything. In addition to the Dolly clue, there is an image of a Christmas wreath.

She sang Dolly's, "Here You Come Again." This week, the extra clue is displayed on a country music staple: boots. Pearl's boots displayed a strong arm. She said, "As a strong woman, there's nothing I like more than making others feel strong too. In fact, I've been quoted as saying that." Ken Jeong thought it was Sheryl Crow. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg thought it was Trisha Yearwood or Kellie Pickler, a beloved American Idol alum. Casey Wilson said it could be Carrie Underwood. We firmly believe that Pearl is Gretchen Wilson.

Who Is Griffin?

Griffin has a big appreciation for country music. In is video package, he said, after so many years in the spotlight, he moved his family to the country. There is an image of a rowboat. He said that he moved his family so they could have a quiet life in nature. He revealed that recently, he received news that changed everything, creating a really tough year. With an image of a first aid kit, he said, fortunately, they have been able to face this challenge together in their home. He said that his family makes him smile on all the tough days and is strong for him when he sometimes can't be. He called them his safe space and his home.

He dedicates the song to his wife and kids as he sings "Take Me Home, Country Roads" by John Denver. His extra clue is revealed to be the state of Texas. He said that the Lone Star state had a very big role in making him a star. Between the boat clue, Texas, and the reveal of the tough year, we knew it had to be Dawson's Creek and Varsity Blues icon James Van Der Beek. Robin believed it is Friday Night Lights star Kyle Chandler. Ken thought it could be Josh Hartnett. Casey, who has been "watching from home," said it was James Van Der Beek.

Who Is Boogie Woogie?

Boogie Woogie said in his clue package that there has been no one with a better voice than his mom. He shared that his parents were musicians and filled their homes with happy songs. There was an image of a pirate flag with crossbones. He shard he lost his mom a few years ago, which changed him. A darkness washed over him, causing him to be out of hope. Despite feeling it hard to keep going, he had her music, which helped bring the room filled with warmth again. He said he misses her every day, but hearing her voice is the next best thing to having her there.

Dedicating his song to his mom, he takes on "Something in the Water" by Carrie Underwood. The Men in Black bring out Boogie Woogie's extra clue: MLB. He saidd that he hit a "real homerun" at the World Series. Robin believed this could be Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic fame. Ken said it was Gavin DeGraw. Casey said it could be Josh Groban. We think this has to be Andy Grammer.

Who Competed In the Battle Royale?

With the votes from the audience and panel, one masked celebrity is moving straight to the Lucky 6. The lucky singer is Pearl. It's down to Boogie Woogie and Griffin in the Battle Royale. For the Group B Battle Royale, both celebrities sang their renditions of "I Had Some Help" by Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen. Before the results, Lucky Duck is back with a big clue. He said, "There's one singer from Season 6 that all three Group B finalists have a connection to." Then Banana Split comes out, which we know, half of whom was Katharine McPhee. Lucky Duck then said it's good to see Casey again, as they were in a historic tv show together. We still think, based on the accent, Luck Duck has to be Taika Waititi.

Who Was Eliminated on 'The Masked Singer' Season 13 Group B Finals?

Sadly, after the final votes come in from the panel, it's the end of the line for Griffin. Before he is officially revealed, it's the Crack the Case Clue Case. Inside is a football, as it was a big part of his career. The final guesses are Kyle Chandler from Robin, Chad Michael Murray from Jenny, Josh Hartnett from Ken, and James Van Der Beek from Casey. Griffin is officially TV and film icon James Van Der Beek!

