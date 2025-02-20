This interview features spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 13, Episode 2

13 is a lucky number, and so far this season, The Masked Singer has been lucky with the talent pool they've brought together! After the elimination of Honey Pot revealed that Cedric the Entertainer was under the mask, the bar was set to who else was part of Group A. After a joy-filled Shrek Night, sadly, another celebrity was unmasked. This time, it was Fuzzy Peas. And let's just say, we did not see that coming!

During week one, Fuzzy Peas dazzled the audience with his exceptional performance of "La Bamba." Then, to celebrate the Dreamworks film, Fuzzy Peas sang "I'm a Believer." And after that, we were all believers! Channeling Puss in Boots, the panel felt that Antonio Banderas could be inside. But that would be too obvious! With guesses ranging from John Leguizamo to George Lopez, with Cesar Millan thrown in, Fuzzy Peas was none other than boxing legend, Oscar de la Hoya! The icon of the ring had so much fun participating on The Masked Singer, and had even more fun completely stumping the panel! "It was the best time I ever had," said the boxing star. After an incredible experience, the Golden Boy may be inspired to put out more music following his Grammy-nominated album from 2000. Plus, he shares where his passion for another sport comes from.

Oscar de la Hoya Says He Is Fuzzy Peas