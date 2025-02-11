Reality television's subdivision of singing competitions has come a long way since the early days of American Idol, with the chance to see everyday folk turn into the next great pop star waning in its popularity. Now, it seems, the viewing public are more interested in listening to already-established celebrities sing behind an array of weird and wonderful costumes for their voting pleasure. This is, of course, The Masked Singer, a show that continues to achieve impressive ratings even after 12 seasons.

Following an impressive Season 12 that was officially won by Boyz II Men's Buffalos, Season 13 is gearing up to be bigger and better than ever before, with brand-new format shakeups promising a season that lovers of the show will never forget. So, without further ado, and in light of almost all the costumes having now been revealed - from "Stud Muffin" to "Space Ranger" - here's a look at where you can watch The Masked Singer Season 13.

When is 'The Masked Singer' Season 13 Released?

Image via FOX

You can officially catch the return of The Masked Singer on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. This date also marks the arrival of plenty of other exciting television, including the brand-new Hulu drama Benefits with Friends and Season 9 of Summer House on Bravo.

Is 'The Masked Singer' Season 13 Airing Live on TV?

Image via FOX

Just like previous seasons, you can catch every episode of The Masked Singer Season 13 live on Fox. The upcoming premiere is scheduled to air at 8:00 PM EST on February 12, followed directly by a new episode of The Floor at 9:00 PM EST.

Can You Stream 'The Masked Singer' Season 13?

Image via FOX

In case you can't catch it live, every episode of The Masked Singer Season 13 will be available to stream on Hulu the day after it airs. Currently, the streamer holds previous seasons of the show for your viewing pleasure, including the previous season that saw Boyz II Men come out victorious.

Watch on Hulu

For those without a Hulu subscription who will need one to see who's behind the mask, Hulu is available for $9.99 per month (or $99.99 per year) on an ad-based plan or $18.99 per month on an ad-free plan. Alternatively, students can get Hulu, with ads, for just $1.99 per month. For Hulu with live TV, the options are as follows:

Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (With Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads) *: Sign up for only $82.99/month . You’ll have on-demand ad-supported content and live streams from your favorite sports, entertainment, and news channels — plus all the additional content on Disney+ and ESPN+.

*: Sign up for only . You’ll have on-demand ad-supported content and live streams from your favorite sports, entertainment, and news channels — plus all the additional content on Disney+ and ESPN+. Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads) *: For $95.99/month , you can stream almost all videos from our streaming library without ads. Take advantage of everything our Live TV plan has to offer — plus additional content from Disney+ and ESPN+.

*: For , you can stream almost all videos from our streaming library without ads. Take advantage of everything our Live TV plan has to offer — plus additional content from Disney+ and ESPN+. Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads) *: For $87.99/month. Take advantage of everything our Live TV plan has to offer — plus additional content from Disney+ and ESPN+. Please note this plan is no longer available for purchase or a plan switch — existing subscribers will be able to keep this plan so long as they do not cancel or change it.

*: For Take advantage of everything our Live TV plan has to offer — plus additional content from Disney+ and ESPN+. Please note this plan is no longer available for purchase or a plan switch — existing subscribers will be able to keep this plan so long as they do not cancel or change it. Live TV Only: For $81.99/month. This plan gives subscribers access to live content only and does not include the Hulu streaming library or access to Disney+ or ESPN+.

Watch the Trailer For 'The Masked Singer' Season 13

During the Season 12 finale on December 8, 2024, the above sneak peek of the first Season 13 character was revealed, as well as the upcoming season's brand-new theme: Lucky 13, fronted by the character Lucky Duck, who "is delightfully mischievous and will pop in throughout the season to offer cheeky and luck-related clues. Lucky Duck will be unmasked at the end of the season, and there could be a very special connection to someone on the show!". "What the duck will happen?" is the question likely now on everyone's mind, with the promise of a season of The Masked Singer stranger and more exciting than ever before ultimately enticing. Most of the show's enigma comes from the eye-popping assortment of weird and wonderful costumes, which, this season, include Boogie Woogie, Nessy, Pearl, Stud Muffin, Yorkie, Paparazzo, Honey Pot, Ant, Fuzzy Peas, Coral, Cherry Blossom, Space Ranger, and several others. According to a statement from the network, Fox is turning the idea of an unlucky number 13 on its head for the coming season:

"Who said 13 was an unlucky number? Just when you think you’ve seen it all, season 13 of The Masked Singer is back with the luckiest, most fun season full of clues and special unmaskings with its all-new 'Lucky 13' theme."

On January 31, 2025, a first look at the coming season was revealed and is available to watch above. This first look reminds viewers of the consistency in the judging panel, with Rita Ora, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke all returning, as well as Nick Cannon, who returns as host. An official synopsis for the season reads:

"Hosted by Nick Cannon, with panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Rita Ora and Robin Thicke, “The Masked Singer’' is a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against one another while shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, concealing his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. The singers may attempt to throw off the crowd, but keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. Each week, a singer is eliminated -- and then reveals his or her true identity."

What is 'The Masked Singer' Season 13 Episode Schedule?

Image via FOX

Currently, as is always the case with this series, not much information regarding the coming season is known. However, based on what we do know, alongside consistencies in previous seasons, it is fair to determine what an episode schedule for Season 13 could look like. With that in mind, here's a possible episode schedule for The Masked Singer Season 13: