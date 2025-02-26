When you hear someone mention the Rat Pack, immediately, your mind goes to the brilliant crooners who sang some of the most iconic songs in the Great American songbook. To pay homage to the greats like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr., The Masked Singer Season 13 is celebrating with Rat Pack Night. But, along with the fanfare of the festivities, a masked celebrity will have to be officially unmasked.

In an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode, Ken Jeong has a theory about who Ant might be. Since, it is Ken Jeong, you know his guess is going to be spicy! So, which iconic girl group superstar does the funny man think has been sharing her incredible and powerful story all season long? In this exclusive clip from Rat Pack Night, Ken Jeong is going to spice up your night!

Ken Jeong Makes a Spicy Guess

Ken thinks that, due to the clues featuring five ants, that Ant must be from an iconic girl group, like the Spice Girls. Therefore, in Ken's mind, it must be Mel B! Knowing he's likely very off, Ken finds the funny in his wild guess listing off all the Spice Girls, though does anyone remember when Old Spice and Ice Spice joined in? To be fair, Mel B on The Masked Singer wouldn't be the most wild of guesses. The iconic pop star competed on the second season of The Masked Singer UK as Seahorse, where she was shockingly eliminated in the second episode. Oh, and she also appeared as Medusa on the second season of Mask Singer: Adivina quién canta, the Spanish iteration of the series. Oh, and one more. She served on the panel of The Masked Singer Australia for seasons four and five! An appearance on the American iteration truly isn't that farfetched!

The Group A finals features Ant, Coral, and Paparazzo singing the greatest hits of the Rat Pack. Following a fantastic tribute to the era from the panel's resident crooner, Robin Thicke, with "Fly Me to the Moon," the masked celebrities will swoon, sing, and serenade the audience with classics including "Luck Be A Lady," "Fever," "That's Amore," and "My Way." Only two headliners will make it to the lucky six!