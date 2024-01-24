Despite its ridiculous premise and corny twists and jokes, families love The Masked Singer. The reality singing competition show, hosted by Nick Cannon, appeals to people of all ages. It has also surprisingly attracted top talent through its 10 seasons to date, including everyone from Olympic gold medalists to Oscar and Grammy winners, singing icons, actors, athletes, and more.

The premise requires that celebrities film the entire thing in secret, and the show has managed, for the most part, to keep identities completely under wraps. Every season is exciting and fun thanks to Cannon along with the judging panel that includes Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke. But it’s really the eclectic mix of celebrity competitors who put their pride aside to be silly on stage that make it so fun. Each season brings a new flavor.

10 Season 7 (2022)

Winner: Teyana Taylor as Firefly

There weren’t any Wild Card contestants this season, but this is the first time the show was split into teams known as The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly. Fans weren’t so fond of this new format, however, which meant only seeing a handful of competitors each week. This season also featured the first three-headed costume (Penn & Teller) as well as the largest costume to date, Cyclops, which was worn by Jorge Garcia.

This season brought controversy, however, when Jack in the Box was revealed as Rudy Giuliani, causing Jeong to walk off the stage in anger and protest. He refused to participate in the commentary portion after Giuliani was unmasked. It was for this reason that season 7 ranks as the worst. Whether it was the controversial decision to cast Giuliani or not, there was a noticeable drop in ratings for this season.

9 Season 10 (2023)

Winner: Ne-Yo as Cow

The most recent season continued with an interesting mix of celebrities, though the selection wasn’t as high-profile as other seasons. There were some singing icons like Macy Gray, John Oates, and Ginuwine, along with influential figures like Billie Jean King. One of the funniest contestants was Michael Rapaport who created his own catchy version of the Weezer song "Beverly Hills" by adding “pickle, pickle” to each instance of the chorus, in reference to his costume. It was, of course, an oversized pickle.

While this was a milestone season for The Masked Singer, it didn’t turn out to be as memorable as some others. The inaugural episode's special guest unmasking, who turned out to be Demi Lovato, wasn't as big a draw as potentially expected. A stand-out moment, however, was when Ne-Yo hit it out of the park with a striking, emotional rendition of Rihanna’s "Take a Bow.”

8 Season 3 (2020)

Winner: Kandi Burruss as Night Angel

Season 3 is the first one when fans really started getting into the show. There was an outcry when Kandi Burruss won over Jesse McCartney, who many believe should have won instead. But Burruss was also the first female winner of the series, a moment worth celebrating. This season was notably memorable mainly because it premiered immediately after Super Bowl LIV.

JoJo Siwa appealed to the younger fan base who might not have known who many of the performers were up to that point. Other memorable competitors included Sarah Palin and Bow Wow. The one that shocked most fans, however, was Lil Wayne. A popular, hit-charting rapper who no one expected to come on a show like this, he revealed that he decided to do it for his kids love, who watch and love the show. He wanted to surprise them. This moment solidified The Masked Singer's position as a series that was going to have staying power and continue to attract top talent.

7 Season 4 (2020)

Winner: LeAnn Rimes as Sun

LeAnn Rimes was a shoo-in to win this season given her powerhouse voice. But she faced steep competition from massive vocal talents like Tori Kelly and Taylor Dayne. This season appealed in particular to those who grew up in the ‘90s with competitors like Nick Carter, Wendy Williams, Brian Austin Green, Mickey Rourke, Busta Rhymes, and the late Bob Saget. However, it took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, so there was a virtual audience and the judges had to sit 8-feet apart from one another.

This season is one fans remember, however, because Rourke decided he didn’t want to wait for a vote and unmasked himself in the middle of the show. He claimed to be too hot in the costume and couldn’t stand it anymore. This was also the season that introduced the Golden Ear twist whereby judges could jot down a first impression guess. Whoever had the most correct guesses after unmasking would win the Golden Ear.

6 Season 5 (2021)

Winner: Nick Lachey as Piglet

This season touted some big names, including those with a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Oscar nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals, and two world records. It’s safe to say this was one of the most talent-packed seasons. Along with Bobby Brown (who had to leave the stage because he was about to faint from the heat of the costume), there was Tyrese Gibson, Danny Trejo, Hanson, and Wiz Khalifa. The season also welcomed its first Muppet competitor with Kermit the Frog.

It was a fabulous season for performances and one that added a new twist with Cluedle-Doo who would occasionally disrupt the broadcast to deliver a clue. The crowd erupted when he was revealed to be none other than judge Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg’s husband Donnie Wahlberg, fooling even her as to his identity.

5 Season 6 (2021)

Winner: Jewel as Queen of Hearts

Jewel has such a distinctive voice, yet this season proved that with the costume on and so many potentially misleading clues, even one of the most well-known voices in the industry can be difficult to pinpoint. This season included the late Leslie Jordan dressed as Soft Serve when he came on stage as a surprise guest panelist. This is when fans also got to experience the Take It Off Buzzer where a judge could decide to force a contestant to unmask if they were certain they know the identity. The person would only unmask, however, if the judge was correct. This twist didn't really go over well, however, sort of taking away from the fun of the show.

This season had a few pairings, including David Foster and Katharine McPhee and Honey Boo Boo and Mama June. Most notable about this season, however, was it was the first to include a live audience once again following a cooling off of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. This brought new energy to the studio and competition, making it an especially positive, feel-good season.

4 Season 8 (2022)

Winner: Amber Riley as Harp

Featuring a performance by controversial daytime talk show host Jerry Springer prior to his passing, this season had someone for every age group and interest. There was Linda Blair, Ray Parker Jr. (who yes, did sing "Ghostbusters" after he was unmasked), pro wrestler Chris Jericho, music icon Gloria Gaynor (yes, she sang "I Will Survive" after unmasking), and William Shatner. Those who grew up in the ‘90s loved everyone from Montell Jordan to Wilson Philips and Chris Kirkpatrick.

The stand-out this season was a trio known as the Mummies who turned out to be Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams, and Christopher Knight from The Brady Brunch. There was an interesting and eclectic mix of guest judges this season as well, from Andrew Lloyd Webber to The Muppets, Lance Bass, Donny Osmond, and the late Leslie Jordan. The fact that Webber somehow took an interest in being on the show raised its profile tremendously. The episode aired just a week after Jordan’s untimely passing, and it was dedicated to his honor.

3 Season 9 (2023)

Winner: Bishop Briggs as Medusa

There were a number of emotional moments throughout the eighth season of the show, including the reveal of the legendary Grandmaster Flash and Michael Bolton, who both went on to perform top tracks after the reveals, along with the surprise casting of Howie Mandel, icon Dick Van Dyke, and fabulous performances from a cappella group Pentatonix. There was also an emotional speech from American Idol runner-up David Archuleta, who talked about his struggles with mental health and coming out while being a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He credited the show with helping him not only cope with difficult times but also come out of his shell and grow confidence in himself. It brought new meaning to the otherwise silly series, even bringing several judges to tears.

The same format that the show had adopted previously continued with three contestants in each episode, one being voted out, and the remaining two battling it out. The “Ding Dong Keep It On” gimmick was added this season that allowed for one singer to be saved from elimination. Adding more fun to this star-studded season were theme nights, with everything from DC superheros to ‘80s night and British invasion. This made it especially fun to watch at home with various guests, fun costumes, and more relating to the themes.

2 Season 2 (2019)

Winner: Wayne Brady as Fox

One of the most interesting aspects about season 2 is that it’s one of the few seasons when someone who made it all the way to the finals as runner-up never had his identity guessed by any of the judges. Chris Daughtry competed on American Idol and became a huge star. But no one was able to figure out his voice, which made the show interesting both for those at home who couldn’t figure it out and for viewers who knew it instantly.

Beyond that, Wayne Brady had some of the most electric, exciting performances. He didn’t just sing but danced and commanded the stage every time. Combined with amazing performances from others like Victor Oladipo, including his version of Kasey Musgrave’s “Rainbow” that had Scherzinger emotional, along with Seal and Patty LaBelle, this season showed that The Masked Singer was not petering out in its second season. It had staying power.

1 Season 1 (2019)

Winner: T-Pain as Monster

The first season remains the best season, given the fact that it was an introduction to the concept. Viewers were puzzled and amused watching at home, trying to figure it all out. The winner delivered emotional performances and declared that he went on the show for an interesting reason. T-Pain has become known for creating auto-tune, which many blame for "ruining" the music industry. He wanted to prove, however, that he could actually sing without auto-tune. He always meant for the technology to be used to enhance songs not hide an artist’s inability to sing. He felt competing in costume where no one would know who he was and could only hear his voice would get his point across. And it did.

Beyond that, the season had fabulous performances from icons like Donny Osmond and Gladys Knight. It convinced fans that this isn’t a reality show for C-list celebrities, but it is attracting big names. Fans also love the mix of celebrities, including everyone from Tommy Chong and Terry Bradshaw for ‘70s and ‘80s kids, to Tori Spelling and Ricki Lake for viewers who grew up in the ‘90s, and Rumer Willis and Margaret Cho for millennials.

