A ‘Masked Singer’ Spinoff Is Coming from Ellen DeGeneres: ‘The Masked Dancer’

Have you watched The Masked Singer? Even if you’re not normally a fan of competition reality shows, this one is well worth your time. On it, singers wear convoluted costumes (“masks,” if you will) and play characters like “Flamingo” and “Egg,” giving clues to their real identities during pre-taped packages before performing the hell out of some hits. Then, host Nick Cannon and a panel including Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger lead the crowd in yelling “Take it off!” while one celeb reveals their real identity. It is… insane. And I love every second of it. And I’m beyond thrilled to announce Fox is producing a spinoff series with executive producer Ellen DeGeneres. It is, of course: The Masked Dancer.

Based on a segment from The Ellen Show, The Masked Dancer will feature celebrity contestants performing elaborate dances while wearing costumes and masks, and audiences must guess who’s the real person grooving behind the mask. Or, as DeGeneres put it: “This is gonna be just as fun and suspenseful as THE MASKED SINGER, but with a lot more Krumping. And I cannot wait!” If you’re unfamiliar, Krumping is a subset of hip-hop dancing where participants perform particularly aggressive, stylized moves while oftentimes wearing clown makeup, which is all to say, I cannot wait either, Ellen DeGeneres.

Look: There’s a lot of “prestige television” out there. Incisive dramas, inventive comedies, truly revolutionary reality shows, blah blah blah. But sometimes, man… sometimes I just wanna watch celebrities wear silly outfits and dance for my entertainment. And if The Masked Dancer comes anywhere near The Masked Singer‘s “massive impact on pop culture” (as Fox’s President of Alternative Entertainment & Specials Rob Wade put it), there’s tons more idiosyncratic entertainment to be had, very soon.

