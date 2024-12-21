The Masked Singer is gearing up for Season 13, which is set to premiere February 12, 2025. The theme for the upcoming season was revealed during the Season 12 finale on December 8, 2024. During a brief TV spot in the finale, one of the show’s new characters named Lucky Duck made an appearance to tease the upcoming season’s theme, Lucky 13.

The TV spot featured hints at some of the other costumes fans can expect to see on the show which included a birdhouse, the Loch Ness monster, a space cowboy and a bat amongst others. According to a statement by Fox, The Masked Singer Season 13 will be “the luckiest and most fun season full of clues,” as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

As far as The Lucky Duck goes, Fox revealed that the character is going to be a mischievous force that pops in with clues throughout the season. The Lucky Duck’s identity will be revealed at the end of the season, and the mascot will also have a very special connection to someone on the show. However, the network is choosing not to spill the beans on that connection just yet.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12 Finale Was Full of Surprises

The Masked Singer Season 12 finale kicked off with a performance by Season 5 winner Nick Lachey. After that, the two finalists, Wasp and the trio the Buffalos took the stage with their grand performances. The Buffalos trio eventually won Season 12 and this marked the first group win during the show’s nearly six year run.

After the win, the fans were waiting to find out the real identities of the finalists. The trip Buffalos were revealed to be members of the band Boyz II Men, namely Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman. On the other hand, the Season 12 runner up Wasp was revealed to be R&B singer Mario. In an interview with Variety, Morris revealed that the band had been asked to appear on the show many times. But they just couldn’t find the time until Season 12. He added that when the bandmates realized the show wasn’t going to stop asking, they just decided to go ahead and do it. However, he added that when they actually got to the set, the energy was infectious. But Morris confessed that performing all those songs in full costume was definitely a learning curve.

Judge Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg correctly guessed the identity of the winners before the announcement, while Judge Rita Ora managed to figure out who Wasp was. Both the judges will be joined by Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke for Season 13. Additionally, the show’s host, Nick Cannon, will also be returning for the upcoming installment of the reality singing competition.

The Masked Singer Season 13 is set to premiere on February 12, 2025 on Fox.

Watch on Fox