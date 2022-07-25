One of the most crucial filmmakers in cinema history was Charles Chaplin, who made feature films from the '20s to the late '60s. One can see the evolution of cinema as an artform in the progression of each of his movies.

With perhaps only a couple of exceptions, all of Chaplin's movies are a lot of fun and incredibly funny, whether a silent slapstick comedy like City Lightsor a cautionary tale talkie like The Great Dictator. You'll find some of cinema's most hilarious sequences throughout the director's filmography.

The Window "Repair" from 'The Kid' (1921)

The Kid, where the Tramp (Chaplin's screen persona) decides to take care of a kid and raise him as his own after his mother abandoned him, is perhaps Charlie Chaplin's best film.

In the movie's funniest scene, the Tramp and his son are running a scam where the boy uses stones to break windows, and the Tramp offers to repair them. In this particular sequence, though, a cop is hot on their trail, so shenanigans ensue. Couple Chaplin's mastery of physical comedy with Jackie Coogan's adorable cuteness, and you've got a comedic scene that's equal parts hysterical and sweet.

Walking the Tightrope from 'The Circus' (1928)

The Circus was the movie that earned Chaplin his first Academy Award, and it's undoubtedly one of his funniest outings. It's the story of a Tramp who finds a job and an unexpected romance in a circus troupe.

The scene in question sees the Tramp do a tightrope act with a harness when it suddenly snaps off. Chaplin's amusing facial expressions, the thrill and suspense that naturally emanates from the scene, and the sudden incorporation of monkeys into the act are all bound to get at least a chuckle out of even the most stern of viewers.

Hynkel's Globe Dance from 'The Great Dictator' (1940)

Chaplin's much-awaited venture into the realm of talkies came with The Great Dictator, about a Jewish barber who resembles Adenoid Hynkel, the dictator of an expanding empire.

The globe balloon scene is one of the most beautifully crafted in Chaplin's filmography. It's not just funny but also hauntingly beautiful and full of meaning: Hynkel's toying with the globe represents his view that he is worthy of doing with the world as he pleases, but in the end, all dictators end up destroying the world they wish to dominate.

The Tramp Gets Stuck in the Lion's Cage in 'The Circus' (1928)

The Tramp gets stuck in a cage with a sleeping lion with no apparent way out. It's a simple premise, but one that Chaplin can squeeze tons of comedic juice out of.

The director had a knack for crafting scenes of equal parts nail-biting tension and laughable hilarity, and this sequence has such qualities in abundance. One moment we are concerned for the protagonist's safety, and the next moment we're laughing out loud at how he cowers away from the lion.

The Nonsense Song from 'Modern Times' (1936)

Modern Times serves as a touching farewell to both silent cinema and the character of the Tramp. In it, the character and a young homeless woman face modernity in the streets of industrial society.

Chaplin was a man of tradition, refusing to approach talkies until much later in his career. Although Modern Times is predominantly a silent movie, it also happens to be the first time we hear Charlie's voice — and, quite appropriately, it's by hearing him sing complete gibberish in a song that has no right to be as catchy as it is.

Roller Skating Close to the Edge in 'Modern Times' (1936)

In one of the most iconic and popular scenes in all of Chaplin's filmography (maybe partly because of the impressive way it was filmed), the Tramp and his homeless friend decide to roller-skate in an empty store.

Once again, Chaplin strikes a perfect balance between suspense and a delightful release of tension in the form of laughter-inducing moments. The Tramp confidently blindfolds himself and skates dangerously close to the edge of one of the building's upper floors. The visually pleasant nature of the scene and Chaplin's hilarious performance make the scene great.

The Tramp Takes a Trip Down the Conveyor Belt in 'Modern Times' (1936)

Modern Times is full of funny and memorable scenes, but the one that takes the cake has to be where the Tramp struggles to keep up with the fast pace of the factory he works in, which leads him into a machine and through all of its gears.

For one, the whole sequence has to be among the most visually striking of the director's body of work, featuring a few of the most famous shots in any of his movies. Chaplin's demeanor and facial expressions are nothing short of perfect, causing the scene to be impossible not to laugh at.

The Tramp Boxing for Money from 'City Lights' (1931)

City Lights, which some consider Chaplin's masterpiece, is the amusing but surprisingly emotional tale of a naive Tramp who falls in love with a blind florist and tries to gather money to give her medical aid.

In the film's second act, the Tramp strikes a deal with a boxer to go easy on each other and split the prize money, but the boxer leaves and is replaced with a fierce fighter ready to knock the Tramp out. So, the protagonist starts to dance around the ring to defeat his opponent. It's some of Chaplin's most creative and funny slapstick choreography, and it's an absolute joy to watch.

The Rocking House from 'The Gold Rush' (1925)

The Gold Rush, one of Charlie's earliest works, is a period comedy about a prospector who goes to the Klondike in search of gold, finding much more than just that in the process.

In the movie's funniest scene, the prospector and another man find themselves inside a cabin rocking over a cliff's edge. Watching them struggle to keep the house in balance will inevitably get a few laughs out of you since the practical effects of the scene are flawless, and the performances by both Chaplin and Mack Swain are comedy gold.

The Two Comedy Legends of the Silent Era Unite in 'Limelight' (1952)

Limelight is one of the only two dramatic features that Chaplin ever directed, and it's a beautiful movie full of pathos and poignancy. It's about a washed-out comedian and a depressed ballet dancer who find with each other's help some hope and purpose in their lives. The fact that it's a drama, however, doesn't mean that it isn't without its fair share of comedic scenes—One of which might be the most memorable of any Chaplin film.

In this dialogue-less sequence, Calvero (Chaplin's character) performs vaudeville in front of a crowd, accompanied by a pianist played by legendary comedian Buster Keaton. Both these performers' styles shine through in the scene; it's full of irresistible charm and hilarity but also a sense of nostalgia from seeing these two masters of slapstick collaborating in doing what they did best.

