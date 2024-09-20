Free will. Bullet time. “I know kung fu.” The Matrix is the sci-fi action classic by the Wachowskis that you can experience the way audiences did back when it was released in 1999. A bigger screen and louder sound are exactly what The Matrix needs to revisit the battle between a group of rebellious humans and the machines that have enslaved them. I was too young back in 1999 to see the premiere or understand the existential ideas put into the story of Neo (Keanu Reeves) as he became the One.

Now, I was getting my chance to see the epic the Wachowskis made as their film returned to theaters for the 25th anniversary. It was an opportunity I didn't miss out on and neither should you. Maybe it’s not available to watch on a streaming app when you go check, and even if you have a DVD of it, would it be worth seeing on the big screen? Yes is the appropriate response, but the best answer might just be a line from Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), “No one can be told what the Matrix is. You have to see it for yourself.”

'The Matrix' 25th Anniversary Screening Has a Special Intro for Fans

Before the film began, there was, Down the Rabbit Hole: Reflections of The Matrix, a legacy featurette that had a commentary by actress Jessica Henwick (The Matrix Resurrections), who has been given her "Nicole Kidman at AMC" moment. All by herself in a theater, Henwick shared her thoughts on the original film as she watched iconic moments. None of the three stars from The Matrix appeared, but the featurette was short enough that it didn’t overstay its welcome and its purpose should be successful for those in the audience: hype fans for the feature presentation.

I’ve been to several re-release screenings, one being for Scream (1996), where there was a featurette of archival cast interviews. I hadn’t seen it before, but while it was fun, it was at least 20 minutes long and started to drag on in the last 10 minutes. The featurette put in front of The Matrix is shorter, thankfully, and began right on the dot at the time of the screening. There was no ambush of upcoming movie trailers, so be aware of what time your screening will be. What caught my attention right away as The Matrix finally started was the stylized, gloomy world you were thrust into, and it was fantastic to revisit it in this format.

Neo Fights to Survive a World Influenced by Film Noir in 'The Matrix'

While there are plenty of cyberpunk aesthetics, something that has always stuck with me was the heavy influence from the noir genre that is seen in The Matrix, where shadows are abundant. There was the darkness-laden opening to introduce how badass Carrie-Anne Moss was as Trinity before the story went into Neo’s dingy apartment and the BDSM club. But the atmospheric night rain scenes were as gorgeous as ever, continuing the depiction of stormy weather known for setting the mood in classic noir or neo-noir films. In the sequence where Neo was first taken to meet Morpheus, the pelting rain splashed over the edges of a tunnel or rooftop, resembling the green digital rain for what became a great foreshadowing of the artificial reality we were seeing before Neo took the red pill.

All of this was made even better to experience by the incredible film quality. The Matrix looked like it had been made in the past few years — the power of shooting on film. That’s all good to know for cinema nerds, but the visuals of The Matrix became known for more than the noir influence. It wowed audiences in 1999 when they saw the action set pieces, and in 2024, they remain weightless and breathtaking. Yuen Woo-ping’s fight choreography involved a hybrid of wire fu and kung fu, which has since infiltrated pop culture, and while the re-release played, I couldn’t remember what came first for me: The Matrix or the movies that referenced it.

I grew up on the fight scenes that were parodied in Shrek and Scary Movie, but it certainly didn’t lessen the impact of The Matrix when I was in the theater. Not at all. Trinity’s stealth and speed reminded me of why she is one of the best action movie heroines to this day. Her costars are worthy of praise as well. Keanu Reeves has continued to not be a stranger in the action genre with John Wick, but Laurence Fishburne made for a formidable scene partner in the superb dojo fight between Neo and Morpheus. Anyone should be able to appreciate seeing Reeves and Fishburne duel on the big screen without headache-inducing fast cuts. And while the visuals, from the rain-soaked nights to the action spectacles, are still a major reason to be left mesmerized by The Matrix, the sound enhanced the anniversary experience.

'The Matrix' Can Still Pull You Into Its World

Jurassic Park and Hocus Pocus were past re-releases I saw, two very different movies that shared how detail-oriented the sound could be. I picked up on lines that characters said or moments of sound design that I hadn’t when I watched at home. A movie theater’s sound system can truly elevate the screening, and not just for older films that return. The ripping, squishing, and explosive score and noises of The Substance are what made that body horror film magnificently disturbing, to the point where you would rather cover your ears than shield your eyes.

In The Matrix, the noises of the city immersed me. Early on, Neo had a meeting with his boss, who was upset at his tardiness, but the reprimanding was barely heard. Neo — and myself — got too distracted by the squeaking of the window cleaners outside. Towards the end, when Neo and Agent Smith battle in the subway, the passing subway cars speed by with a thundering blast that seems like it could rock your theater seat without the help of 4DX. The big and small use of the soundscape only added to the intensity on-screen. It was worth attending the limited theatrical return, confirming to me that it mostly aged well (although it's unfortunate the version I saw hadn't re-edited the end credits to avoid deadnaming the Wachowskis) and is still very relevant to modern audiences.

'The Matrix' Is Worth Seeing at the Movie Theater

A young man has his monotonous life turned upside down by finding out he’s stuck in a simulated reality. That premise is deceptively simple, but the plot is complex and embedded with philosophical issues and metaphors for real life, all the while following the hero’s journey. Perhaps there is an even deeper impact from watching The Matrix in 2024, where the world is dependent on social media to keep an eye on everything. We are neither living in a destroyed wasteland nor a simulated realm, but these post-Covid years of gun violence, political turmoil, and other disasters could feel just as bleak. There is no easy way to reckon with this, unlike the easier concept of good vs. evil between man and machine.

What I realized most significantly watching the film again, was the number of citizens that were killed by the on-screen heroes. At a time when, in the U.S. particularly, gun violence seems to always be on the news, it feels darker to watch Neo, Trinity, and Morpheus kill anyone standing in their way of defeating the Agents. But this wasn’t overlooked, a line I couldn’t forget had Morpheus explaining how the Matrix system was the enemy, and populated with “the very minds of the people we are trying to save. But until we do, these people are still a part of that system and that makes them our enemy.” What ultimately stops The Matrix from becoming too grim or ultra-violent is just how much fun it has as a mainstream blockbuster.

Hugo Weaving’s sneering and sassy Agent Smith is an all-time great villain. (To single out one of the many iconic lines of dialogue: “Buckle your seatbelt, Dorothy, 'cause Kansas is going bye-bye.”) The bigger screen means you can spot elements in a scene you might not have noticed. Somehow, I never realized Night of the Lepus was playing on the TV at the apartment of the Oracle (Gloria Foster), to no doubt continue the Alice in Wonderland references. Among the original trilogy and the recent fourth entry, the first film stands out as the best of the franchise. You should follow the white rabbit and see The Matrix before it leaves the theater.

The Matrix is back in theaters for a limited time.

