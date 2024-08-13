The Big Picture The Matrix is back in theaters for two nights only, celebrating its impact on cinema with an exclusive legacy featurette.

The groundbreaking sci-fi film revolutionized movies with its special effects, action sequences, and compelling story.

The legacy featurette explores the film's cultural impact and influence on entertainment and pop culture.

After 25 years, it's time to re-enter The Matrix with some help from Fathom Events. The groundbreaking action movie starring Keanu Reeves is returning to theaters for two nights only to celebrate its anniversary through the specialty distributor in collaboration with Warner Bros. and Insignis Pictures. To help celebrate its impact on cinema, an exclusive legacy featurette will be shared alongside the film to look back at how The Wachowskis' dystopian sci-fi actioner revolutionized movies as viewers know them. Tickets are on sale now for screenings on September 19 and 22 at select locations.

The Matrix came largely out of left field in 1999 as Lana and Lilly Wachowski were coming off their steamy directorial debut crime thriller Bound starring Gina Gershon and Jennifer Tilly. It immediately became a global phenomenon though, with high praise from critics and audiences alike for the groundbreaking special effects and action sequences and the film's ability to blend it all with a smart sci-fi story and a powerful romance at its heart. The film imagines a terrifying reality where the world everyone knows is a simulation, a truth revealed to the hacker-turned-savior Neo (Reeves) upon following Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and the legendary Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne). He soon joins the battle to free humanity from their enslavement inside the simulation at the hands of the machines, facing off against enemies both inside and outside the Matrix, like his archenemy, Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving).

From bullet time to its thrilling use of kung-fu, the sci-fi classic would cast a very long shadow on not just cinema, but culture as a whole. In entertainment, though, its concepts have inspired or have been parodied by numerous titles, from the video game Max Payne, one of the earliest to utilize bullet time, to another Reeves-led blockbuster affair, John Wick. The legacy featurette accompanying the screenings will take an in-depth look at the moviemaking techniques and other elements The Matrix popularized with help from The Matrix Resurrections star Jessica Henwick. It's also filled with personal reflections that offer another dimension to the film's cultural impact.

'The Matrix' Has More in Store for Fans

After becoming such a widespread success and grossing $467.6 million at the box office, sequels, video games, and more were inevitable for The Matrix. Neo's story was wrapped up with two more sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, though the franchise was revived back in 2021 with the somewhat polarizing Resurrections, which brought back both Reeves and Moss alongside a star-studded supporting group including Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and a returning Jada Pinkett Smith among others. The muted box office performance hasn't stopped Warner Bros. from announcing a fifth film in the franchise that is currently in development. It'll be the first installment not helmed by either Wachowski sister, with Drew Goddard writing and directing while Lana Wachowski executive produces.

The Matrix re-enters theaters on September 19 and 22. Check out the link below to see where to get tickets from Fathom Events.

