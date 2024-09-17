Are you ready to believe again? That is the question posed by the folks at Fathom Events as they prepare for the return of The Matrix in theaters for two days only. The sci-fi action classic that bent minds and asked users to question the nature of reality itself is celebrating 25 years since it first entered theaters with two screenings on September 19 and 22. It's a rare opportunity to relive the original 1999 release as it was intended along with a legacy featurette looking back on its impact. Ahead of the event, Collider is helping bring viewers back down the rabbit hole with the exclusive reveal of a new teaser that highlights a few of the most iconic scenes and backdrops from both within and outside the artificial world.

The video reminds viewers of the best aspects of Lana and Lilly Wachowski's landmark cyberpunk film while overlaying Morpheus's (Laurence Fishburne) conversation with Neo (Keanu Reeves) before the hacker takes the red pill and awakens to the reality of humanity. From surreal moments within the simulation to action-packed scenes showcasing the revolutionary bullet-time, it's a testament to the singular style The Matrix brought as an action film. As the footage exits the Matrix, the horrifying, dystopian existence of Zion and humanity comes into focus as proof that there is so much more substance beyond the cool fights between Neo, Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), and the Agents. What awaits Neo is a journey full of deep questions, hard choices, existential ponderings, and a love that conquers all.

Beyond being hailed as one of the greatest action films ever, The Matrix changed the game for everything that came after it and even became embedded in culture itself. Whether it's Christopher Nolan's similarly-mind-blowing feature Inception, the bullet-time-heavy, third-person shooter, neo-noir video game series Max Payne, or another Reeves-centric franchise in Chad Stahelski's John Wick, the ripple effects of its revolutionary visuals and effects are still being felt in media today. Fathom Events' special screenings are made to honor that legacy, pairing the movie with a reflective featurette including The Matrix Resurrections star Jessica Henwick. "Down the Rabbit Hole: Reflections on The Matrix" will play before every screening throughout the event and promises a deep dive into all things related to the feature and its influence along with never-before-seen personal reflections from Henwick.

'The Matrix' Lives On Into 2024 and Beyond

The original film will always be a classic on its own, but in the context of the sequels, it was the beginning of a wider, ambitious, and sometimes divisive storyline through The Matrix: Reloaded and Revolutions. Lana Wachowski then returned alone in 2021 for Resurrections to re-explore Neo in a new context after a fragile peace between man and machine was established. While it seemed like a polarizing yet sincere ending to The One tale, another film is still on the way with Drew Goddard at the helm instead, which could yet again change up the formula for the franchise. However, the goal is still to honor the ideas established by the sisters while still letting the Daredevil creator incorporate his idea for how the world can continue. It's an indication that even five films in, the themes established 25 years ago will still be at the forefront of the first non-Wachowski film in the franchise.

The Matrix re-enters theaters on September 19 at 7 p.m. and September 22 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Over 900 locations will be participating in this anniversary event across the country, ensuring viewers from all over get the chance to take the red pill one more time in theaters. It's not too late to purchase tickets from Fathom Events on the official website or visit a participating theater box office to secure your place.

Visit the link below for more information on how to attend and check out the new teaser in the player above.

