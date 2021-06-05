Christina Ricci has been quietly cast in the still-untitled Matrix sequel, tentatively titled The Matrix 4. This casting news comes from an updated press kit released by Warner Bros, but details of her character remain unknown. However, her casting is an exciting addition to the film slated to be released this December.

Ricci joins a stacked cast that includes franchise favorites like Keanu Reeves (Neo), Carrie Ann-Moss (Trinity), Jada Pinkett-Smith (Niobe), Daniel Bernhardt (Agent Johnson), and Lambert Wilson (The Merovingian). She will also star alongside newcomers to the series including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, and Jonathan Groff.

The Matrix 4 marks a reunion between the actress and director Lana Wachowski, as they previously worked together on 2008’s criminally underrated Speed Racer. Although The Matrix 4 will not be as colorful as that film, it is still teased as something that could “change the industry again” according to Henwick in an interview last Fall.

Ricci was most recently featured in the Duplass Brothers’ show Cinema Toast, as well as portraying famous murderer Lizzie Borden in the Lifetime miniseries The Lizzie Borden Chronicles. Although Lana will be directing the film, her sister Lilly will not be joining her behind the camera due to her executive producing role on Showtime’s Work in Progress.

We might not know a lot of details regarding The Matrix 4, but it remains one of the most anticipated films of the year. Ricci’s quiet casting only adds to the mystery and excitement surrounding our first return to the franchise in 18 years.

The Matrix 4, which still does not have an official title, will release simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22nd. All three films in the franchise are currently available to stream on Peacock, although we should expect that to change once the sequel’s release draws nearer.

