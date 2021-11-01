As the holidays and the release of The Matrix Resurrections approaches, Funko is already hopping on the merchandise game. The collectibles company has announced a new line of Funko Pop! figures for the upcoming film starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, highlighting both new and returning characters from the science-fiction epic.

The new line includes six new figures, including three “common” figures available wherever Pops! are sold, and three “exclusives," available only at Walmart, Target, and Books-A-Million, respectively. The three common figures include Neo, The Matrix’s iconic protagonist, Moss’s Trinity, and a version of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Morpheus, sporting a blue suit and tie and purple glasses.

A version of Morpheus in a red suit will be available exclusively from Target, while Walmart offers an exclusive figure of the Analyst (Neil Patrick Harris) carrying a black cat, and Books-A-Million will carry a glow-in-the-dark figure of Neo in shadow, highlighted by the green code of the Matrix. All three are available to pre-order now through their respective retailers, with the common available to preorder through Amazon.

Image via Warner Bros.

These new figures are not the first time Funko has immortalized The Matrix in plastic. The company originally released three figures of Neo, Agent Smith, and the original Morpheus to celebrate the 1999 film. This is the first time, however, that Trinity has been given a Funko form, as well as Neo’s new figure having a look much closer to that of Reeves’ turn in John Wick, as opposed to his original clean-shaven, short-haired appearance.

The Matrix Resurrections also stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Christina Ricci, among others. The film is directed by Lana Wachowski, who co-wrote the script with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon, and will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22. Check out the new Funkos below:

