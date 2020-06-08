‘The Matrix 4′: Keanu Reeves Reveals Why He Returned for the New Sequel

One of the most secretive films currently in the works is The Matrix 4, but returning stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are now shedding a little light onto what folks can expect from the surprise sequel. Indeed, with the release of The Matrix Revolutions in 2003, most assumed The Matrix franchise was complete. Lana and Lily Wachowski created a groundbreaking piece of sci-fi action cinema with 1999’s original film, then went crazy ambitious by writing two absolutely wild sequels that they shot back-to-back. The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions were released six months apart and brought the story of Neo, Trinity, and Morpheus to a close with a Christlike sacrifice and a new world being created after the fall of the machines.

So color us surprised when Warner Bros. announced that Lana Wachowski was returning to direct a new fourth Matrix movie, and that Reeves and Moss would be in it. Wachowski co-wrote the screenplay with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell (her sister Lily Wachowski semi-retired from Hollywood), and as it turns out—despite the fact that Neo died in Revolutions—it was Wachowski’s return and this new screenplay that convinced Reeves to don the trenchcoat and shades one more time.

Speaking with Empire, the John Wick star praised the “beautiful” script as the reason to come back:

“Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me,” he says. “That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.”

Moss echoed Reeves’ sentiments in the same Empire article, noting that she was also incredibly surprised a Matrix 4 happened in the first place:

“I never thought that it would happen. It was never on my radar at all. When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, ‘This is a gift.’ It was just very exciting.”

We know pretty much nothing about the story for The Matrix 4, but filmmakers Chad Stahelski and David Leitch—who directed second unit on the original trilogy before going on to become big directors in their own right with John Wick and Deadpool 2—recently confirmed that they helped out on certain action sequences for The Matrix 4.

We also know that the ensemble cast is incredible. In addition to Reeves and Moss, the Matrix 4 cast also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, and Jonathan Groff.

Filming on The Matrix 4 was halted due to COVID-19 concerns, but so far Warner Bros. is sticking to the film’s May 21, 2021 release date. We’ll see if that holds whenever production is able to resume.

