‘The Matrix 4’ Star Teases Director Lana Wachowski’s New, Game-Changing Filming Style

Gather ’round, fans of The Matrix franchise, because new details about The Matrix 4 have emerged. The Matrix 4 co-star Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist, Game of Thrones) has shared new details about director Lana Wachowski‘s filming style on the next Matrix movie. The fourth installment will arrive in theaters in 2021, nearly 20 years after the third movie, The Matrix Revolutions, was released. Given the length of time in between The Matrix installments, it’s no wonder Wachowski is cooking up something new to truly blow our minds — but what exactly does she have planned?

Speaking with Comicbook, Henwick opened up about Wachowski’s approach to filming on The Matrix 4. Of course, Henwick couldn’t reveal too much about the specifics of Wachowski’s new filming style. What these teases do promise is the director is going all-out as she helms this new Matrix movie solo. According to Henwick,

“There are definitely moments on set where Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] and I look at each other and we just go, ‘Matrix 4.’ Those pinch me moments. Yeah. Lana [Wachowski] is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then. I think she’s going to change the industry again with this film. There’s some camera rigs that I’ve never seen before that we’re using. That’s probably all I can say for that.”

I know we’re supposed to be talking about Henwick’s comments on Wachowski’s filming style, but is anyone’s curiosity piqued about Henwick’s on-set friendship with co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II? Furthermore, is anyone else currently theorizing on the possibility that Henwick and Abdul-Mateen II will be sharing scenes together in The Matrix 4 based on them getting to joke together about camera set-ups on set?

Okay, back to Wachowski. Even though we don’t get too many specifics about what exactly Wachowski is doing with the cameras or rigs for The Matrix 4, the thought of the director working to bring new camerawork into a franchise revered for its incredible and revolutionary use of cinematography (which begins with the masterful contributions of The Matrix DP Bill Pope) is tantalizing. I have no idea what to imagine when Henwick promises that what Wachowski is doing will “change the industry,” but I’ll certainly have some fun trying to cook up a visual or two until I get to see the final results.

The Matrix 4 is currently scheduled for theatrical release on December 22, 2021. Get even more updates on The Matrix franchise here. Make sure to stay updated on which movies are getting a 2021 release with our updated calendar.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.