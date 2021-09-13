Writer and director Lana Wachowski recently talked about the creative process behind The Matrix Resurrections and how bringing Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) back to life helped her cope with her own losses. Speaking as part of a panel on screenwriting at the Berlin International Literature Festival, Wachowski revealed that bringing the duo of beloved characters back to life helped her deal with her own parents’ death.

The first trailer of The Matrix Resurrections confirms the return of Neo and Trinity, two characters who died in the last installment of the original trilogy, The Matrix Revolutions. Although Neo and Trinity are back, the two apparently lost their memories in the process of rebooting The Matrix. Now both of them live under different names and don’t even know each other. While we still don’t know the extent of what’s happening in The Matrix Resurrections, Wachowski revealed that the whole story came to her in a moment of grief, while she was trying to process the deaths of her parents and of a dear friend.

In Wachowski’s words:

"My dad died, then this friend died, then my mom died. I didn't really know how to process that kind of grief. I hadn't experienced it that closely … You know their lives are going to end and yet it was still really hard. My brain has always reached into my imagination and one night, I was crying and I couldn't sleep, and my brain exploded this whole story. And I couldn't have my mom and dad, yet suddenly I had Neo and Trinity, arguably the two most important characters in my life. It was immediately comforting to have these two characters alive again, and it's super simple. You can look at it and say: 'OK, these two people die and OK, bring these two people back to life and oh, doesn't that feel good.' Yeah, it did! It's simple, and this is what art does and that's what stories do, they comfort us."

Wachowski directs The Matrix Resurrections from a screenplay she wrote with David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon. The Matrix Resurrections cast also includes Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II playing a young Morpheus.

The Matrix Resurrections will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22. Check out the full panel featuring Wachowski below:

