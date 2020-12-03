Just a short time ago, Warner Bros. dropped a bombshell: All their 2021 movies will be released for a limited one-month engagement on HBO Max, in addition to a concurrent theatrical release where theaters are open. In addition, the studio released logos for all 17 films being released in 2021 including The Matrix 4, Mortal Kombat, and Godzilla vs Kong.

'Dune', 'Matrix 4', and Other 2021 Warner Bros. Movies to Hit HBO Max and Theaters Simultaneously All of WB's 2021 slate will be released on HBO Max at the same time as they hit theaters — but with one major catch.

Jason Kilar, WarnerMedia CEO, on the decision to radically change how they release their 2021 films:

“After considering all available options and the projected state of moviegoing throughout 2021, we came to the conclusion that this was the best way for WarnerMedia’s motion picture business to navigate the next 12 months. More importantly, we are planning to bring consumers 17 remarkable movies throughout the year, giving them the choice and the power to decide how they want to enjoy these films. Our content is extremely valuable, unless it’s sitting on a shelf not being seen by anyone. We believe this approach serves our fans, supports exhibitors and filmmakers, and enhances the HBO Max experience, creating value for all.”

While I prefer seeing movies in movie theaters, I think we can all agree the pandemic in the United States is raging out of control. Even if the government starts rolling out the vaccine in the coming weeks, it will take a long time before everyone is protected and the world gets back to normal. I don’t think movie theaters will be operating at 100% before May.

In addition, just like Disney, which is prioritizing Disney+, Warner Bros. knows the future is streaming and only so many players will survive. Consumers are being offered far too many streaming choices and only the biggest players are going to remain in five years. For every streaming platform, now is the time to gain as many subscribers as you can so you will be one of the platforms that survive. While HBO Max has an incredible amount of content, they don’t have buzzed about series like Amazon’s The Boys or Disney’s The Mandalorian.

Image via Warner Bros.

But the announcement that Wonder Woman 1984 will stream on Christmas Day on HBO Max, and every Warner Bros. 2021 movie will also arrive on HBO Max the day it is released in theaters, I can see millions of people signing up for the service. While WB is definitely going to make less money on these movies by letting consumers watch them at home, in the long run, if they are able to get tens of millions of people to sign up and keep HBO Max, it might end up paying off.

Whatever happens, the entire movie industry has fundamentally changed and it might not ever go back.

With the news that the entire 17-film 2021 Warner Bros. motion picture slate is going to be released throughout the coming year in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day, the studio released a logo sheet which includes The Little Things, Judas and the Black Messiah, Tom & Jerry, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, Those Who Wish Me Dead, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, In The Heights, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad, Reminiscence, Malignant, Dune, The Many Saints of Newark, King Richard, Cry Macho and The Matrix 4.

While you may have seen some of these before, when you look at them all together in one place, you quickly realize HBO Max is going to have a huge year in 2021.

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ Reveals First-Look at New Dragons, Teases Filming Date Thar be dragons.