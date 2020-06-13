In a bit of unsurprising news, Warner Bros. announced that the projected release date of The Matrix 4 has been postponed to Spring of 2022. The new release date came alongside a slew of rescheduling announcements from the studio, as it’s still unclear when exactly movie theaters will fully reopen for business.
Originally scheduled to hit theaters May 21, 2021, the long-awaited Matrix sequel will now open on April 1, 2022. It’s unlikely that this is some sort of elaborate April Fools joke, but I suppose we must entertain the possibility. The Matrix 4 is being directed by Lana Wachowski, from a script written by Wachowski, Aleksandar Hemon, and David Mitchell. In addition to being the first Matrix film in nearly 20 years, the sequel is bringing back original trilogy stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Considering they both emphatically died at the end of The Matrix Revolutions, it’ll be interesting to see how Wachowski resurrects them. (I mean, they’re just going to be part of the Matrix, right? That’s my guess.)
Image via Warner Bros.
Other returning actors include Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson. It’s been rumored that Laurence Fishburne might make a cameo appearance, but as of this writing nothing has been confirmed. The Matrix 4 is also assembling an impressive new cast, featuring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, and Jonathan Groff. We don’t have any details about their characters, but I would bet good money on Groff being an Agent. He just looks like one.
For more on Warner Bros. calendar adjustments, check out the new release dates for Wonder Woman 1984 and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.