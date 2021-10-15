This seventh iteration of the Matrix seems to be the most secure yet.

We all knew it could happen. Back in 2003 (or somewhere around 2199 in the real world) when Neo (Keanu Reeves) met The Architect (Helmut Bakaitis) at the end of The Matrix Reloaded, the Matrix creator revealed that Neo was the sixth version of the One, an anomaly that came up every time the Matrix was rebooted. Now, as the official synopsis for The Matrix Resurrections reveals, Neo’s attitude in The Matrix Revolutions might have spawned an even more difficult Matrix to break out of.

In the Awards section of the Warner Bros. official website, the synopsis provides a little more insight into what we can expect from the new movie, whose details are being kept under wraps after the trailer released back in September left us with a lot more questions than answers.

The synopsis indicates the world is still divided into two realities and Neo aka Thomas Anderson is back (for a seventh time?) to fight a new and improved Matrix. What this means exactly, we’ll have to wait and see.

Warner Bros. is also putting the whole main cast up for voters’ consideration, as well as the movie itself, director Lana Wachowski, film editors, and production designers. Even though The Matrix revolutionized Cinema in 1999, it wasn’t nominated in main categories at the Academy Awards, but took home the prizes for Best Film Editing, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, and Visual Effects. If the Oscars want to "apologize" for overlooking it over two decades ago, this will be their shot at doing it.

The Matrix Resurrections is set to be released in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22. Check out the full synopsis for The Matrix Resurrections below.

“In a world of two realities—everyday life and what lies behind it—Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. Choice, while an illusion, is still the only way in or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, more secure and more dangerous than ever before.”

