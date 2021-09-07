Three months before the release of The Matrix Resurrections, Warner Bros. is amping up the promotion for the highly-anticipated fourth film in The Matrix franchise. In addition to releasing a teaser poster for the new film, the studio has launched the website WhatIsTheMatrix.com, an insanely ambitious way to promote the upcoming film from Lana Wachowski.

When going to WhatIsTheMatrix.com, fans will be able to choose between taking the red or blue pill. Depending on the choice and the time of day the viewer checks out the website, one of over 180,000 unique teaser videos will appear, each one with footage from the film and narration from the talent behind the film. It's a level of possibilities that even The Architect would approve of.

The details of The Matrix Resurrections have been extremely quiet, with the title only having been announced last month. But for those who have been desperate for more information on the film, well, here’s over 180,000 videos for you.

The Matrix Resurrections will see the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Also joining The Matrix Resurrections are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Caldwell, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Ellen Hollman, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Christina Ricci, Max Riemelt, and Brian J. Smith.

While we still haven’t seen the official trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, the footage recently shown at CinemaCon reportedly showed Harris playing a therapist to Reeves’ Thomas Anderson, and Abdul-Mateen as a Morpheus-like figure. The footage also had Reeves and Moss running into each other at a coffee shop.

The Matrix Resurrections comes to theaters and HBO Max on December 22. Check out the teaser poster for The Matrix Resurrections below.

