‘The Matrix 4’ Adds Priyanka Chopra to Cast Ahead of Production Start

The cast of Warner Bros.’ The Matrix 4 continues to grow as Priyanka Chopra is reportedly in final talks to join the stellar cast. The fourth Matrix movie was announced back in August 2019 with co-creator Lana Wachowski set to direct and franchise stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss reprising their respective roles as Neo and Trinity.

Variety reported on Tuesday afternoon Chopra is in final talks to join the cast of The Matrix 4. Chopra has not alluded to her involvement in the forthcoming Matrix installment on any of her social media feeds, which she frequently updates. Chopra is no stranger to action movies and television, having appeared as part of the lead cast on projects like Baywatch and ABC’s Quantico. If and when she does officially confirm her casting, she joins Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jessica Henwick as the Matrix franchise’s newest additions. These newbies will join returning cast members Reeves, Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson who, as previously mentioned, will all be reprising their original roles. As is the cast with the newest franchise cast members, we still don’t know any details about Chopra’s character, including the character’s name.

News of Chopra’s casting in The Matrix 4 arrives as production nears an official start on the Warner Bros. feature. Variety notes production is set to “begin imminently” in northern California. Reeves began his Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 training back in December 2019 while Variety notes the rest of the cast has also begun fight training although it’s unclear who is doing what in that regard.

The Matrix 4 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 21, 2021. For more, read up on Hugo Weaving’s recent comments about why he’s not returning to the Matrix franchise.