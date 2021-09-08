The Matrix franchise will return to the big screen with an all-new installement in just three months, and in order to build hype for the upcoming sequel, The Matrix Resurrections, Warner Bros. launched a website called WhatIsTheMatrix.com. When you arrive on the site, you are presented with a choice between the iconic red and blue pill of the original Matrix series. Upon clicking on one, you are greeted by a voice over from one of the film’s stars and brief snippets of film footage. Thanks to a Twitter user we now are able to watch all of the scenes that the website has to offer.

Twitter user @vicious696 did everyone a favor and compiled all of the footage of the upcoming film into a single 34-second video. These clips contain things like the first look at Keanu Reeves making his return as franchise hero Neo as well as some references to the previous films like a character touching a liquid mirror and a recreation of a part of the iconic subway fight between Agent Smith and Neo. In the time since the Twitter post was made, some comments on the post have pointed out that there are a few scenes that are missing from the video. A debate is being had on whether the original poster simply missed these clips or if the website is being updated with new footage and perhaps new content will be added until the official trailer is released on Thursday, September 9.

The plot details of the film are still a mystery to us, but one thing we do know is the cast will be comprised of both new and old stars to the series. The cast of The Matrix Resurrections will include returning faces from the original trilogy such as the previously mentioned Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Also joining the cast and making their debuts in the franchise are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Caldwell, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Ellen Hollman, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Christina Ricci, Max Riemelt, and Brian J. Smith. The film is directed by one half of the original sibling director duo Lana Wachowski. Her sister Lilly Wachowski is not returning for the film as she didn't want to return to the franchise.

The Matrix Resurrections will be released in both theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously on December 22. Watch all the teaser clips below and check back tomorrow to watch the full trailer.

