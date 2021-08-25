The fourth installment will be the first 'Matrix' film since 2003's 'The Matrix Revolutions.'

The title of the fourth installment of The Matrix series has been announced. The Matrix Resurrections will be the first Matrix film since 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions supposedly concluded the story of Neo, Trinity, Morpheus, and the rest of the crew that had escaped the eponymous simulated reality. The trailer for the upcoming Matrix movie was also shown as part of Warner Bros.' panel at CinemaCon, which showcased a meeting between Neo and Trinity.

While little is known about the fourth Matrix film, we do know that the latest installment will be directed and co-written by Lana Wachowski, while Lilly Wachowski, who previously co-wrote and co-directed the first three films in the series, will not be involved. The film will also be co-written by The Lazarus Project writer Aleksandar Hemon, and David Mitchell, whose book Cloud Atlas was previously adapted into a film of the same name by the Wachowskis.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: What ‘The Matrix Online’ Game Might Reveal About the Plot of ‘The Matrix 4’

Also returning are Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. New additions to the cast in unknown roles are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Caldwell, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Ellen Hoffman, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Reimelt, Christina Ricci, and Brian J. Smith.

Even though we don’t know the plot for The Matrix 4 yet, Reeves has stated previously that the film is a “love story,” and while there were rumors that time-travel might be a part of the upcoming installment, Reeves also stated, “There’ll be no going back into the past.”

With the title for this latest film in The Matrix series finally announced, hopefully, this will be just the start of more upcoming reveals, since the film is coming soon. The Matrix Resurrections is scheduled to be released on December 22, in both theaters and on HBO Max.

KEEP READING: 'The Matrix 4': Everything We Know So Far About Release Date, Cast, Filming Details & More

Share Share Tweet Email

Showtime Execs Admit That 'Halo' Was "An Odd Fit" For the Network, Promise "Amazing" Paramount+ Launch The series is set to premiere (at last) in 2022.

Read Next