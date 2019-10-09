‘The Matrix 4’ Adds ‘Aquaman’ Alum Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in a New Lead Role

0

The Matrix 4 cast has officially added another cast member to its ranks just a month after it was confirmed the next Matrix franchise installment was greenlit. Lana Wachowski will return to direct a script she co-wrote with past collaborators on Sense8, writers Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. We also know that franchise stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss will reprise their respective roles as Neo and Trinity. Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow will both produce and distribute the film.

Per a report courtesy of Variety, we know that Aquaman alum Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been cast in one of the lead roles for The Matrix 4. Sources told Variety that Wachowski had been having some secret meetings with various candidates for the role, with Abdul-Mateen II evidently emerging victorious. Specifics about the nature of this lead role are still unconfirmed. However, Abdul-Mateen II’s casting could give some legitimacy to previous rumors The Matrix 4 would involve a young Morpheus, the character originally played by Laurence Fishburne in the first three Matrix movies.

Similarly unclear about The Matrix 4 are any concrete plot details, including how Neo and Trinity will figure into things. The return of Neo is especially tricky since he technically died at the end of 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions. Then again, in the world of The Matrix where computer programs reign supreme, Neo might be getting his operating system rebooted. But that’s just me, casually guessing and kinda, sorta hoping it actually comes true. We’ll have to wait and see.

What is clear is that Abdul-Mateen II is both an exciting choice and a solid one, too. The Aquaman star is going to be back on our TV screens soon with HBO’s forthcoming Watchmen series from Damon Lindelof. If you’re curious to know what he’s like as a performer, check him out there (but also, you should see Watchmen no matter what). Earlier this year, he appeared opposite Anthony Mackie in one of three new Black Mirror episodes released on Netflix. The Matrix 4 offers some interesting new territory for Abdul-Mateen II to explore although he does admittedly benefit from the experience of working in big-budget action flicks, namely Aquaman.

The Matrix 4 is scheduled to arrive in theaters in 2022.