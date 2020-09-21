Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Teases ‘The Matrix 4’ Script: “People Are Really Gonna Like This”

You can always count on Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to make a regular conversation extraordinary. The newly-minted Emmy winner recently sat down with Collider’s Steven Weintraub to discuss his involvement in Aaron Sorkin‘s new Netflix movie The Trial of the Chicago 7. During that chat, Abdul-Mateen II also opened up to Collider about The Matrix 4, sharing with us his impression of the script and what it was like meeting director Lana Wachowski for the first time.

Unfortunately, Abdul-Mateen II didn’t reveal too much about The Matrix 4 story. But fear not! Because what he did share with us was his reaction to the script as well as some vague teases about the story’s energy. According to the Matrix 4 actor, “My reaction to the script [was], ‘Wow, people are really gonna like this. I like this. People are really gonna like this.’ It’s different and it’s the same, you know, at the same time. It’s a really, really very intelligent blend of what we want and what we may not know that we want.”

From there, Abdul-Mateen II went on to detail his first meeting with Wachowski. The actor’s recollections of his first meeting also led to some sweet sentiments about participating in The Matrix 4, the first Matrix movie in nearly 20 years.

“My first meeting with Lana wasn’t even really an audition. It was a meeting about getting to know me, and getting to know her, and our histories, and how I am as an actor. Lana was interested in creating a family before she was interested in creating a cast. I was very fortunate enough to be welcomed into that family. To be over in Berlin making something special is definitely something that I’m proud to say I’m a part of.”

Abdul-Mateen II is one of the many new actors joining returning Matrix alums Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson. Details about Abdul-Mateen II’s role are being kept under wraps, as are any details about the plot of The Matrix 4.

The Matrix 4 is currently scheduled for release on April 1, 2022. You can watch what Yahya Abdul-Mateen II had to say below and look for Steve’s full interview with him soon. Get even more updates on The Matrix here.

