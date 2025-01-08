Yesterday, Will Smith threw social media into overdrive by posting a cryptic video. The said video recounted how, almost 25 years ago, the actor turned down The Matrix in favor of Wild Wild West. The video ends with the ominous words "Wake up, Will... The Matrix has you." So, to fans and the general audience, it seemed like Smith might be entering the Matrix after all. However, a new report in Deadline suggests otherwise.

The new report claims that the Bad Boys star is not attached to the new Matrix movie and that the “whole tease is connected to a new music project that he has underway.” Nonetheless, it would have been interesting to see what Smith would have done with the film, given the opportunity to step into the matrix after all this time. But his return to the music is equally welcomed by fans. Smith released his last album back in 2005, “Lost and Found” which featured the hit single, “Switch” which went on to grab the number seven spot on the Billboard Hot 100. In June 2024, he dropped his first single in close to two decades, the gospel hip-hop track “You Can Make It.” It will be interesting to see what he brings next musically, with the Matrix theme.

After recovering from 2022’s Oscars incident, Smith was last seen in Bad Boys: Ride or Die which was a hit by all accounts. Furthermore, Smith has some intriguing sequels on his hands including another favorite role of scientist Robert Neville in I Am Legend 2. The movie was first set back in 2022 with Michael B. Jordan cast opposite Smith, the long-awaited post-apocalyptic follow-up is still in development with Steven Caple Jr. eyed to direct.

What Do We Know About ‘The Matrix 5’?

The Matrix celebrated its 25th anniversary last year with a rerelease. The movie shot Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss to stardom and became a beloved cinema classic. The spellbinding narrative coupled with amazing performances and mind-bending philosophy supporting the screenplay has made the movie a favorite among cinephiles. The more recently released The Matrix: Resurrections failed to create the same magic and got mixed reviews from the fans of the franchise despite the involvement of Lana Wachowski and the original stars. The upcoming movie is expected to carry on the legacy of the original movies with its story and themes. While not many details about the top-line talents or plot are available, Drew Goddard is set to write and direct a new installment with Wachowski set to executive produce.

The Matrix 5 has no release date, yet. The franchise is available to stream on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.

