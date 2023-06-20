From the beginning, The Matrix wanted us to ask a question: “What is the Matrix?” which was practically the tagline. Did the film’s creators, Lilly and Lana Wachowski, anticipate the deluge of questions to follow swiftly thereafter? “How does the Oracle know everything?” “Why are the pills red and blue?” “What does it all mean?” While these questions were only enriched, let’s say, by the sequels and supplementary material, the answer might actually lie outside the Matrix, though still within that falling green code. Like other groundbreaking sci-fi films before it, namely Star Wars and Alien, The Matrix is a pastiche of influences, including comic books, French philosophy, and Hong Kong cinema. In The Matrix Reloaded, for example, Neo chooses to fight the endless Agent Smith copies instead of flying away, which is pulled directly from the kung fu playbook. Like Gordon Liu in the Shaolin Temple, he’s testing himself, now part of the jianghu, the martial arts underworld where fellow masters can identify each other even through disguises (like reading the code). This may be a foreign storytelling tradition, but like Star Wars’ own interest in samurai films, it’s old and storied. One of The Matrix’s greatest influences, however, was cutting-edge and bewildering: anime.

Of course, Japanese animation existed before The Matrix went into production, but the economic boom period of the 1980s catapulted anime to the international stage. This is where the story of The Matrix’s anime influences begins – or does it? To answer our top question in earnest, the Matrix is a computer program designed to simulate the world at its peak, in 1999. Of everything, that’s aged rather finely. Existential angst at the turn of the millennium resulted in multiple simultaneous productions exploring this idea, including Dark City and The Thirteenth Floor, but a direct-to-video anime did it first: Megazone 23. Where our rebellious young hero Shogo and his friends believe they’re living in contemporary Japan, the truth is gradually – and rather accidentally – revealed, that the city is actually a giant spaceship controlled by an AI. What follows is a clash between social outcasts and agents, which sounds awfully familiar.

Produced by Studio ARTMIC, Megazone 23 rode the wave of “real robot” anime following the breakout success of Mobile Suit Gundam. It’s kind of situated at the nexus of the old and the new, as a landmark title for an emerging home video market nevertheless shepherded by industry veterans; its creator Noboru Ishiguro directed episodes of Space Battleship Yamato the previous decade. The stellar mechanical design by Shinji Aramaki overshadows the human characters, perhaps to sell model kits or just as a fact of the machine fetishism of second-wave anime filmmakers. The result is a fascinating but confused work whose upbeat tone never matches the gravity of the characters’ situation. It isn’t the kind of anime that might excite a Hollywood producer, and so, despite similarities in the broad strokes, the Wachowskis have never claimed Megazone 23 as an influence.

How Did Anime Gain Its Global Presence?

There are a few possible explanations. First, Megazone 23 didn’t originate the simulated world concept, either, tracing back to Plato’s Allegory of the Cave. It’s also possible that Megazone 23 simply slipped the Wachowkis’ notice, as anime was just on the precipice of going mainstream. A few years out from the bubble bursting, Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki founded the legendary Studio Ghibli, while at the same time, manga artist Katsuhiro Otomo cashed a blank check to adapt his epic manga Akira. Every penny of that budget is on screen, rendering Otomo’s wild imagination in stunning detail and motion. Akira was a watershed moment and remains the yardstick for anime films (of a certain kind; think Redline, Promare). As a work of cyberpunk, it sits comfortably next to The Matrix, but it’s the action more than the themes that translated to Hollywood. Visual effects supervisor John Gaeta looked to Akira – and the music video work of Michel Gondry – in conceiving the mind-bending shots that punctuate the action in The Matrix.

Akira opened a market for other big-budget anime features with international appeal, though what followed was even more extreme and esoteric. Into the 1990s, the infamous hentai film Urotsukidoji: Legend of the Overfiend landed stateside to horrified reception, and Yoshiaki Kawajiri debuted Ninja Scroll. Aside from graphic violence and body horror, Akira and Ninja Scroll share incredible action that plays with time and space. As art critic, Carlo McCormick says on a behind-the-scenes feature for The Matrix, these anime films savor “anticipation before the violence erupts,” and their “dramatic pause” is reimagined as Gaeta’s bullet time. Aided by detailed storyboards and masterful cinematography by Bill Pope, the audience followed Neo, Morpheus, and Trinity as they flowed through space horizontally and vertically, like a new way of looking at the world.

How Did 'Ghost in the Shell' Inspire ‘The Matrix’?

After the potential coincidence of Megazone 23, arguably the greatest influence on The Matrix – anime or otherwise – is the 1995 adaptation of Masamune Shirow’s manga Ghost in the Shell, directed by Mamoru Oshii. This anime scored a global audience, including filmmakers like James Cameron. As the story goes, the Wachowskis went to Hollywood producer Joel Silver with a copy of Ghost in the Shell and said, “We want to do this for real,” a story almost always told second-hand, as the Wachowskis did precious few interviews. Even on camera in the documentary The Matrix Revisited, they’re evasive or disengaged, letting sentences trail off for the other to finish. They certainly weren’t jumping to answer our burning questions about The Matrix, even withholding the central metaphor for two decades. And maybe this was strategic because the influence is so striking it threatens to become something else.

The iconic green text of The Matrix, termed “digital rain,” is a riff on the opening sequence of Ghost in the Shell, which cuts between the making of a cyborg and flashes of green numbers that form the credits. Neo and Ghost in the Shell protagonist Major Motoko Kusanagi are both seized by giant robot claws, and they take cover behind concrete pillars decimated by gunfire. Both films feature exploding watermelons in a market chase, bullet impacts in water, and a man/machine interface in the back of the head. Well, The Matrix is the back of the head while Ghost in the Shell is more the neck, and a lot less violent. Put side to side, these references are staggering, and yet, such a direct comparison exists, at least unofficially, on a 16-year-old YouTube video with half a million views. While the Wachowskis make no secret of their inspirations, there may be a sense of disappointment that The Matrix isn’t as original as it appeared, especially when we dig deeper.

How Is ‘Ghost in the Shell’ Different From 'The Matrix'?

In the world of Ghost in the Shell, people are “cyberized,” with robot technology replacing body parts up to and including the brain. While this grants remote access to the Net, suddenly the human brain is susceptible to hacking. The Major leads Public Security Section 9 in investigating a super hacker dubbed the “Puppet Master,” who’s been implanting false memories in unwitting subjects to carry out crimes. It’s an investigation that has the usually stoic Major – whose entire organic body is cyberized – wondering how much ownership she has over herself. Her weaponized body belongs to the government, and her memories are now subject to remote erasure. In the end, she confronts the Puppet Master, a life-form born on the “sea of information,” who proposes they merge consciousnesses and become something new. The Major’s acceptance would mean an abandonment of the human world, and an embrace of what Neo would call “a world without rules and controls, without borders or boundaries. A world where anything is possible.”

The Major’s final act is to make a choice, which becomes one of the watchwords for the Matrix series. Neo faces a similar predicament as the Major’s, although the terms of his identity are provided up-front. He’s “Neo,” not Thomas Anderson, and he’s the One, a prophesied savior of humanity. Where the Major spends her film softly asking questions in between pulverizing people, claiming her identity only at the very end, most of The Matrix sees Neo gradually accept himself. He has to learn how to move his body in this new world, how to see and think, and the fight for survival inside the Matrix demands a level of mastery. The benchmarks of that training are the dramatic high points of the film, expressed when Neo moves like Kaneda in Akira or Jubei in Ninja Scroll. The camera flows around him in such a way that we feel how connected he’s become, as well as how spectacular it is, like any grand spectacle in ‘90s anime, for someone to realize who they are, no matter how radical or misunderstood.

‘The Matrix’ Is More than a Sum of Its Inspirations

The Wachowskis considered the craft of films like Akira and Ninja Scroll, and their production pushed the envelope of visual effects to make them “real,” but only for application within a thematic framework. Sure, it’s arguably a framework lifted from Ghost in the Shell, but this is why the question of the difference between inspiration and theft of intellectual property is usually a red herring (as there’s no lazier criticism than calling something lazy). The Wachowskis don’t give interviews in part because their movies are dialogues with the audience, and their inspirations make up the shared language. They saw themselves at the end of the Major’s journey in Ghost in the Shell and expressed that feeling throughout The Matrix. The finer details of their film and the sudden franchise it spawned may be lost on even the most ardent fans, but what’s delivered – with such a technical genius that it comprised Chad Stahelski’s film school – is the experience. We may not be a merged consciousness, or the One, or even experience gender dysphoria, but it’s easy to feel disconnected at times, and The Matrix reminds us that we’re all disconnected together – like sharing a Crunchyroll password.