Epic Games has released a teaser video for a new project involving The Matrix. The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is set to debut later this week on December 9, with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S owners able to pre-download it right now.

The 15-second teaser shows the iconic lines of code that pulls out of an extremely life-like render of Keanu Reeves standing in a plain white room, saying into the camera, "How do we know what is real?" The upcoming event was developed by people who worked on the original Matrix movie, including Lana Wachowski, and will feature performances by franchise stars such as the previously mentioned Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. The description of the teaser trailer says that "The Matrix Awakens" is a "wild ride into the reality-bending universe of The Matrix." The Experience will be a tech demo for the upcoming Unreal Engine 5. Along with being able to experience the demo on your console, "The Matrix Awakens" will also be making its world premiere at the Game Awards on December 9.

The trailer ends by telling fans who want to learn more to visit the official Unreal Engine website to learn more. The page shows a countdown to the Game Awards and provides an official description of the upcoming Experience. "Get ready for a glimpse into the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment with Unreal Engine 5" with the text beneath the video on the site saying "The Clock is Ticking. All will be revealed at The Game Awards, coming December 9, 2021."

Image via Warner Bros.

This trailer comes after images and artwork of the upcoming Experience were found on the PlayStation Store over the weekend. It is currently unclear if this will in any way tie into the upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections like it was theorized after the leaks or if the showcase at the Game Awards will include any extra announcement. Unreal Engine 5 was revealed in a real-time demo back in May of 2020 and is still currently in development and early access, with the new engine expected to fully launch sometime in early 2022.

"The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience" will debut on December 9 at the Game Awards on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The Matrix Resurrections arrives in theaters and on HBO Max just a few weeks later on December 22. You can watch the brand new teaser trailer for the upcoming Experience down below.

