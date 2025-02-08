One of the most notable scenes in The Matrix features the character of Cypher (Joe Pantoliano) betraying the crew of the Nebuchadnezzar. The sequence depicts Cypher covertly meeting Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving) at a restaurant in the Matrix. The important scene reveals that Cypher is a traitor to the human resistance and plans to deliver his leader, Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), to the machine empire. Additionally, it shows Cypher, despite gaining his freedom from the machine empire and the Matrix, preferring the comfort of the simulated, false reality of the computer program.

Interestingly, the scene was nearly cut from the film, and during production, star Keanu Reeves fought to keep it. Pantoliano, having not read the script, did not realize the importance of the scene for Cypher's character arc. In another amusing twist, the prop steaks utilized for the scene were not even real steaks. It’s time to look back at the steakhouse scene in The Matrix.

Keanu Reeves Fought To Keep the Steak Scene Intact

Despite the steakhouse scene's importance to the film and the character of Cypher, Warner Bros. executives wanted it cut from the production before it was shot. It was star Keanu Reeves who lobbied hardest to keep the scene intact. However, when this transpired, Pantoliano had not yet read the script and did not understand the scene's significance. Pantoliano explained in a September 2021 interview with The Independent, "They said: 'Keanu's really upset, and he’s telling them they can't cut it. I said: 'Well, tell him to get the f*** over it. He's in 99 percent of the movie.' They just started laughing because they realized I hadn’t read it."

Pantoliano later joked around with Reeves at a party about the steak scene, which got awkward because everyone there realized that Pantoliano never read the script. Pantoliano informed The Independent, "So I say to Keanu: 'Hey, I’m glad they kept the steak scene! We're gonna have some fun with that!' It goes so quiet you could hear a pin drop, except for the Wachowskis, who are on the floor laughing with tears coming out of their eyes." Pantoliano added, "Finally, they’re able to catch their breath enough for Lana [Wachowski] to say: 'He didn’t read the f***ing script!'" Thankfully, the scene remained in the film during production and remained intact for the final cut released in theaters.

The Steaks Used for the Scene Were Not Even Real