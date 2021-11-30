It looks like entering The Matrix is about to get a lot more delicious because today Denny's has announced a new partnership with Warner Bros. in anticipation of The Matrix Resurrections. This limited-time promotion starts, fittingly, on Cyber Monday, November 29th, and will be available at Dennys.com and Denny's iOS and Android apps. Users will be transported into a real-life Matrix and will receive personalized "glitches" which will be available in their digital offers wallet.

During the duration of the five-week promotion, users will receive a variety of Matrix-inspired offers from free menu items, free delivery fees, and other Denny's discounts. This promotion will also serve to familiarize users of Denny's website and app with the digital offers wallet, a new feature that gives logged-in Denny’s Rewards members access to a centralized hub for discounts.

The Matrix Resurrections is the first film in the Matrix franchise since 2003. Lana Wachowski will return as director for the film, after co-directing the original three films with her sister, Lilly Wachowski. Several of the stars from the original trilogy will be returning, however, such as Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. Several new actors will also be joining the cast, including Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Priyanka Chopra.

The promotion will run through January 4, 2022. The Matrix Resurrections opens in theaters on December 22, 2022, and will be available for streaming on HBO Max on the same day.

Here is the synopsis for The Matrix Resurrections:

“In a world of two realities—everyday life and what lies behind it—Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. Choice, while an illusion, is still the only way in or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, more secure and more dangerous than ever before.”

