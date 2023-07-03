A revolutionary story idea, a barnstorming sci-fi sensation, and a true timeless classic that went on to win four Academy Awards, 1999’s The Matrix is a bona fide blockbuster masterpiece. It famously follows a computer programmer who, upon learning the reality he knows is a simulation known as The Matrix, joins in the fight against humanity’s robotic oppressors.

The idea sparked a number of sequels, and given how innovative and ground-breaking the film series was, it should come as little surprise to learn that the movies are riddled with fascinating facts most viewers aren’t aware of. From behind-the-scene tidbits to casting conundrums, these 10 facts are essential for all lovers of The Matrix.

10 Johnny Depp Was the First Choice to Play Neo

While Keanu Reeves excelled at making the part of Neo nothing short of iconic, the starring role was originally offered to many other actors who turned it down. As reported by Koimoi, the original star the Wachowskis had in mind was Johnny Depp.

As a '90s heartthrob with an effortlessly cool demeanor and an appetite for unconventional projects, it is actually easy to see why the filmmakers were so keen to have him on board for The Matrix. The article also stated that Brad Pitt, Val Kilmer, and Will Smith were other actors targeted for the role before Reeves secured the part.

9 Carrie-Anne Moss Wasn’t the Original Choice for Trinity

While diehard fans of The Matrix were probably aware of the Wachowskis’ initial casting ideas for Neo, it may come as a shock to learn that the role of Trinity was also shopped around before Carrie-Anne Moss was cast. According to Looper, there were a great many famous actresses who were looked at before a then little-known Moss was considered.

The illustrious list of leading ladies included names like Salma Hayek, Sandra Bullock, and even Madonna, while it was alleged that Jada Pinkett Smith screen tested for the part before the Wachowskis decided to look elsewhere. Moss, who was best known for her television roles at the time, would go on to be the play Trinity to perfection as an instantly iconic action heroine.

8 Each Cast Member’s Sunglasses Were Custom Made

In addition to its mind-bending concept, brilliant action sequences, and mesmerizing sense of style, something The Matrix films became known for was their unique fashion sense. The sunglasses alone were enough to define the movies’ badass aura of contemporary, cyberpunk cool.

According to Showbiz CheatSheet, the glasses were actually specially designed by Richard Walker from a company called Blinde Design Project, who custom-made the slick shades for all the main leads. The company then sold a line of sunglasses based on the designs for The Matrix in the wake of the film’s success.

7 Every Plane of Existence was Color-Coded

The use of color plays a vital role in any film, but the Wachowskis were particularly meticulous with how they used color throughout the films. In addition to using it to enforce thematic ideas and narrative moods, they also implemented different colors depending on which realm the characters were in, as was explored by Cinegrading.

Essentially color-coding the world, the simulated realm boasted a green tint while the surface world was infused with blue, with the only green ever being seen in the surface world being the code on the ship’s screen. As the series expanded through its sequels, more color cues were used to help the audience determine where exactly the characters were.

6 It Was Filmed in Sydney, Australia to Save Money

After a lengthy process to get the film picked up by a major studio, the Wachowskis were no strangers to using outside-the-box thinking to achieve their goals, which was something that stood them in good stead when they decided to film The Matrix in Sydney, Australia in a move that saved the production tens of millions of dollars.

While Warner Bros. estimated that it would have cost them $95 million to make the film in America at the time, the actual production ended up costing just $60 million, according to Showbiz CheatSheet. The film would go on to make over $463 million at the international box office.

5 The Films Were a Trans Metaphor

The vast majority of films released boast some degree of allegory for issues or subjects which are of relevance to society. The Matrix was no different, with Lilly Wachowski confirming to BBC News that the story of the films was intended to be about being transgender in a metaphorical sense.

While the directing duo was professionally known as the Wachowski Brothers when the film was released in 1999, they have since transitioned, and that process has had an allegorical presence in a number of their projects. While Lilly Wachowski said the wider world wasn’t ready for a more pointed narrative on the topic in 1999, she has had experiences with trans people opening up to her about the impact the films had on them.

4 Anime Inspired the Wachowskis

Today, anime is an entertainment medium with a significant cult following which spreads around the world. In the 1990s, however, it was far more niche. Two people who were invested in the artform, though, were the Wachowskis, who found a great deal of inspiration for The Matrix from what they’d seen in a number of Japanese anime series.

Slash Film explored the many similarities between The Matrix and Ghost in the Shell, a hit anime series the Wachowskis have openly praised as a motivating force behind their film. From the cyberpunk setting to character archetypes and even to the use of color, the Wachowskis may have pioneering efforts were well-informed by a rich history of anime. In turn, the success of The Matrix undoubtedly helped anime become the force it is today, with the Wachowskis even producing The Animatrixto further pay homage to the animation's style and influence.

3 Keanu Reeves Hid a Spinal Injury to Get Through the Training Program

While getting paid big money to read lines on a film set sounds like a dream, the fact is actors often have to invest copious amounts of time to their roles. To master the physical elements necessary to portray the characters of the film, many of the cast members of The Matrix were required to undertake a four-month-long training program involving martial arts lessons and complex wire work.

The program was especially grueling for Keanu Reeves who was battling ongoing issues in his back and neck which were so bad as to require surgery. He stayed tight-lipped about it though, keeping his injuries hidden to ensure he wouldn’t lose the starring role.

2 The Actors Received Homework

Another overlooked element of acting that may not appeal to most is the work necessary to understand complex story worlds and the characters they play who inhabit them. Keanu Reeves was assigned an allotment of required reading, including philosophical textbooks which question the mechanisms of modern society.

Coming from Goodreads, three essential books which made up Reeves’ homework were Simulacra and Simulation by Jean Baudrillard, Out of Control by Kevin Kelly, and Introducing Evolutionary Psychology by Dylan Evans.

1 The Wachowskis Sent Producers the Opening Scene to Calm Tensions on Set

Legend, rumor, and audiences’ love of a great yarn saw a mostly fictitious story emerge that the Wachowskis spent the entirety of the film's initial $10 million budget to shoot the film’s famous opening scene to secure more funding from Warner Bros. Sadly, it was disproved by CBR, but there is an underlying production story within that myth that was fact.

With Bound the only film to the Wachowskis' names at that point in time, Warner Bros. were understandably cautious about financing The Matrix and were keeping close tabs on the production as a result. In order to gain the studio’s confidence, the Wachowskis spruced up Trinity’s introductory action sequence and sent it to Warner to showcase an idea of what they were achieving.

