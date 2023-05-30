Were you captivated by those mysterious lines of green code that trickled down the screen during The Matrix’s unforgettable opening scene? You're far from the only one. The Matrix is single-handedly responsible for inventing some of film's most iconic and transformative visuals. The opening credits effect, known professionally and colloquially as “digital rain,” instantly set a mood for the Wachowski Sisters’ apocalyptic techno-thriller without saying a word.

But, just like all of The Matrix's optical and narrative puzzle boxes, there's an answer behind the mystery. Where did the digital rain come from? What inspired it? What does the code mean? The answers are surprisingly, and deceptively, simple.

'The Matrix's Digital Rain's Surprisingly Simple Origins

The Matrix production designer Simon Whiteley went back to the drawing board after the Wachowskis requested a title sequence redesign. An employee of the Animal Logic studio, Whiteley describes his first idea as a "three-dimensional type that clicked over as it tumbled." Although the Wachowskis were appreciative, according to Whiteley, "They admired Japanese animation and martial arts films, and what they wanted to do was try and bring some of that ancient kind of feel into the code and into the graphics.”

Whiteley's wife is Japanese, and he turned to her for advice — and, eventually, to her cookbook collection. The more he flipped through a certain recipe magazine, the more potential he saw. An idea formed: Whiteley modeled the digital rain on Japanese typography and lifted the code straight out of that same cookbook. "I like to tell everybody that The Matrix's code is made out of Japanese sushi recipes," Whiteley reveals.

There you have it: mystery solved. The digital rain equates to some delicious sushi. With his blueprint secured, Whiteley adapted written recipes into a computerized visual effect. In the late 1990s, such an imaginative feat demanded meticulous work. However, to retain some of the mystery, he refuses to share which recipe book he used. "It's a magazine, but it's called a book," he hints. "It's something most Japanese people would've heard of or have on their bookshelf."

The Famous Effect From ‘The Matrix’ Took Lots of Work

Simon Whiteley started from literal scratch by copying the sushi recipes by hand. He and his wife collaborated, choosing which Japanese typography would best evoke the aesthetic the Wachowskis wanted once the letters were scanned and digitized. "The Hiragana and the Kanji were almost too complex," Whiteley explains. "So we ended up aiming for the Katakana, which has these very nice simple strokes."

Justen Marshall, a fellow Animal Logic employee, is the programmer behind the falling "rain" effect, which he and Whiteley switched to once they realized that the text animation moving from left to right per Western reading tradition didn't match the style the Wachowskis were aiming for. Whiteley and Marshall wanted the opening credits to feel more alive and reminiscent of a manga's lettering structure.

The pair adjusted the text's flow to match how Japanese characters are typically read and designed: "back to front" and "top to bottom." Whiteley shares, "When we made it run vertically and then we let it run, instantly you stopped to look at it. Then once we started building it in space dimensionally, then it looked like rain and rain, of course, has that feeling of sadness and a melancholic feel."

The Digital Rain Remains Iconic to This Day

With the main look in place, Animal Logic dived into even more meticulous details. They mimicked "the look of text on an old IBM CRT monitor" to achieve that distinctive green shade. To heighten the sense that something was perplexing, even wrong, they added Arabic numerals to the existing characters (aka, the existing sushi recipes) and repeated certain characters. When it came time to overlay the code over live-action images, they "rendered on essentially a flat plane that was directly in front of a camera."

The detailed efforts of Whiteley, Marshall, and Animal Logic paid off. The digital rain remains instantly synonymous with The Matrix to this day. By experimenting creatively, the pair crafted cinema iconography. Since The Matrix, Whiteley has contributed to and collaborated on other projects in different roles. He worked as the concept artist and primary designer for The Lego Movie, was the production designer on The Lego Ninjago Movie and Zack Snyder's Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole, designed the opening title sequence for George Miller's Babe, and served as the visual effects designer for Terrence Malick's The Thin Red Line. Marshall was the R&D Supervisor on Legend of the Guardians, The Great Gatsby, and Happy Feet, and the software development manager on the sci-fi film Knowing.

Yet to no one's surprise (except perhaps his own), Whiteley shares the digital rain is "the most iconic and lasting of all the things I've designed." The cookbook that started it all is even still kicking around in his wife's collection. It just goes to show that sometimes the best ideas come from the most surprising and simple places.