Just in time to catch up before 'The Matrix Resurrections.' comes out

Fully immerse yourself in The Matrix. IMAX will be presenting the original 1999 film for two nights only next month for limited showings across the United States. The special release is arriving mere weeks before the newest installment to the franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, lands in theaters everywhere on December 22.

Relive the excitement of the first film like you never have before as Neo (Keanu Reeves) searches for the mysterious Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) in hopes of finding out exactly what is the Matrix. On his journey for knowledge, Neo is helped by Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) who will aid him in crossing over to the dangerous underbelly world where he will find Morpheus. As Neo searches for the truth, he is constantly put in peril and finds himself fighting for his life against brutally lethal secret agents.

Although the original movie was a blockbuster hit, the only titles in the franchise to make their way to the IMAX screen have been the sequels. In fact, 2003's The Matrix Reloaded was the very first Warner Bros. Pictures film to get the IMAX makeover.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: New ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Poster Reunites Neo and Trinity, Alongside New Cast Members

Of the new IMAX viewing, President of Warner Bros. Pictures Domestic Distribution, Jeff Goldstein said, “The Matrix kicked off a truly singular film franchise that has continued to entertain audiences and influence the industry since 1999. We’re thrilled to partner with IMAX on another first for the fans who’ve waited more than 20 years to see The Matrix in this format, and for moviegoers who will discover this incredible ongoing story for the first time, just in time for The Matrix Resurrections to hit theaters for the holidays.”

Along with its theatrical release, The Matrix Resurrections, will also be launching on IMAX screens on December 22. The new film will be centered around Neo, who is living in present-day San Francisco, 20 years after the events of The Matrix Revolutions. Living a seemingly normal life, that will all change when Neo reenters the topsy turvy world of the Matrix. Joining Reeves and Moss will be Jessica Henwick, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Daniel Bernhardt, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II who will be stepping into the shoes of Morpheus.

Adding to Goldstein’s excitement for The Matrix’s special IMAX release, President of IMAX Entertainment, Megan Colligan, said “With excitement building around The Matrix Resurrections, this is the perfect time to experience the film that started it all in a way it’s never been seen before. The Matrix forever changed the visual language of epic filmmaking and we’re very excited for fans everywhere to be able to enjoy this groundbreaking film for the first time in IMAX.”

Whether you’re new to The Matrix or a longtime fan, this IMAX experience is sure to wow you. So, you decide, red pill or blue pill? The Matrix comes to IMAX on Tuesday, December 7 and Wednesday, December 8.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Says His ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Character Is Just "Called Morpheus” Abdul Mateen II says it will all make sense once we see 'The Matrix Resurrections.'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email