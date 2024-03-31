The Big Picture The Matrix set a high bar for blockbuster filmmaking, blending genres in an ambitious, original way.

The film delves into complex themes of identity, reality, and destiny, drawing inspiration from Plato.

At its core, The Matrix is a compelling love story that empowers the characters to shape their own reality.

On March 31st, 1999, we were first plugged into The Matrix. The film, directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, has turned 25 years old, and after a quarter of a century, it remains one of the most innovative, influential, and iconic action movies of all time. Following a computer programmer who is awoken in a dystopian world to find that his existence in the modern world is a simulation crafted by a malicious artificial intelligence, The Matrix is a sweeping science-fiction story rooted in philosophy as old as Plato himself, but it is also an incredible piece of blockbuster entertainment. 25 years ago, the film was praised by critics and became a massive moviegoing sensation, grossing an impressive $463 million on a $63 million budget. In 2024, it could be argued there has not yet been an action film as ambitious, thematically rich, and game-changing as The Matrix.

Mr. Anderson's transformation into Neo, and ascension to the status of a prophetic hero reaffirmed Keanu Reeves as one of the defining action stars of our time. The film gave us bullet-time, cool leather coats, and Hugo Weaving doing some A+ teeth acting (nobody grits quite like him). There are few movies that try and succeed at doing so much in such an efficient, stylish, and thrilling way. But the through-line of The Matrix, and its subsequent sequels (all three of which are GREAT movies), that prevails 25 years later is the most central, sincere, and universal element: the love story. This film expanded the scope of what action could be, but the heart of The Matrix ultimately lays within the relationship between Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity and Reeves as Neo.

'The Matrix' Remains an Insurmountably High Bar for Blockbuster Filmmaking

What may be lost on audiences in 2024 and beyond is that The Matrix was released without precedent. There were sci-fi movies, there were kung fu movies, there were romances, but no film blended those genres all together in such an ambitious way, with expansive, original lore that sparked such excitement among new fans.

If you try to explain the premise of this film to someone who has no context for it, you'll realize how exceedingly difficult it may be to encompass everything The Matrix is about. The synopsis provided in the introductory paragraph of this article was overthought into the ground, because The Matrix is a complicated, rich text. The Wachowskis were coming off of their first directorial feature, Bound (which is getting the Criterion treatment this June!), a neo-noir crime movie starring Jennifer Tilly and Gina Gershon. The film was well-received at the time, and has only grown in estimation since then, but the jump from a crime movie grounded in a Coen Brothers kind of setting to a science-fiction, martial arts thrill-ride that bends the very nature of reality was unexpected. They brought many cast and crew members from Bound with them onto The Matrix, including legendary cinematographer Bill Pope, composer Don Davis, and Joe Pantoliano, who appears in the film as Cypher, one of Morpheus' crew who expresses regret over leaving the Matrix.

Despite the massive expansion of scale, scope, budget, and ambition that came with The Matrix, the Wachowskis delivered on every level. The film became an immediate sensation. The visual effects revolutionized the industry, from bullet time to the advancements in CGI. The fashion and music launched the leatherbound, hacker subculture into the mainstream. The red and blue pills ingrained themselves into the cultural consciousness. The film redefined Keanu Reeves' career, and in a roundabout way led to the phenomenon that is John Wick, which has similarly changed the shape of action cinema in America, as Reeves' stunt-double on The Matrix, Chad Stahelski, went on to direct all four of those films.

The Matrix does action in a way that truly had never been seen before, and that most subsequent films have failed to touch. Action movies made in the immediate post-Matrix world either made a futile attempt to replicate that style, or a conscious decision to do something completely different as to not be unfavorably compared to such a monumental film. The shootouts, martial arts, and stunt-work are masterfully handled by Hong Kong fight choreographer Yuen Woo-ping, who followed this legendary display with Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, perhaps the single greatest back-to-back outing by anyone in the history of film as an artistic medium.

This film created an entirely new sandbox to play in, not just within The Matrix franchise, but for movies at large. The strength of this movie's style, and its mind-blowing action, carries a lot of weight. But the thematic, subtextual aspects of The Matrix as an expansive, reality-bending narrative take it to the next level.

The Wachowski Sisters Explored the Fluid Intersection of Identity, Reality, and Destiny Within 'The Matrix'

The kitchen sink approach by fairly new filmmakers that blends Eastern and Western pop culture, a heart-on-its-sleeve romance is ambitious, and the blend of inspirations that bleed through the themes of The Matrix is what made the story so fascinating from its inception. Per the British Film Institute, Lana Wachowski said in 1999 that The Matrix was put together with "every idea we've ever had in our entire lives..." There are allusions and influences that stem from religion, philosophy, and media across centuries and continents.

One of the most notable is the historical work of Plato, particularly the Allegory of the Cave, a text from Republic which depicts cave-dwelling prisoners whose only perception of reality comes from the shadows cast onto the wall by the fire behind them, the unseen and artificial figures that construct their perception of the world. If all you know are the shadows dancing in front of your eyes, you will never have the foresight to question where they come from. You accept them as they are, just as the participants within the Matrix do, until someone is able to take them out of the cave, so to speak, and free their minds to experience reality in its true form. In this case, that someone is Morpheus, played with unwavering charm and gravitas by Laurence Fishburne. This idea is so prevalent throughout history, and so resonant within The Matrix, that the film is often used as a means of contextualizing Plato's Allegory in modern philosophy courses.

Being awoken from the Matrix would result in something of an identity crisis for anyone. The notion of what it even means to inhabit a body in a virtual reality versus a tangible one is hard to wrap your mind around. But the freedom that comes with being empowered to forge your own identity is a key theme in The Matrix. The Wachowskis did not publicly open up about their transgender identities until long after the original trilogy, and Lana clarified in an interview with Them that the film was not consciously written as a transgender allegory. But it is not lost on her, and should not be lost on the viewers at home, that The Matrix is drawing important conclusions about the power that comes with being able to embrace the identity that you feel within, instead of the one thrust upon you by the world.

The Matrix is about uncovering the difference between our presupposed "destiny" imagined by the man who cast the shadows on the walls of Plato's cave, and the destiny we impose on ourselves. When the reality you live in is revealed to be artifice, you can get lost in it, or you can embolden yourself to shape your own reality in whatever way you want. Neo, Trinity, and Morpheus are heroes, not just because they fight the bad guys, but because their radical approach to self-identifying dismantles the constructs thrust upon them.

'The Matrix' Has Always Been a Love Story at Its Core

The greatest strength of The Matrix is that it is truly one of the most compelling romances in movie history. The lynchpin of the prophecy that Morpheus rests his entire belief system on is that Trinity would fall in love with "The One" who was intended to break the world from its machine-imposed prison. It is not the incredible lobby shootout, or the bullet-dodging that acts as the film's climax, but the realization of Trinity's love for Neo. This moment is what the entire story is built around. Neo does not reach his full potential until Trinity confesses her love. Their bond is what empowers him to fulfill his potential. In a world where you can download martial arts and gun-combat skills directly into your brain, love is still the most powerful function.

Reflecting on all the most iconic action-adventure stories in our culture, the ones that resonate the most focus the stakes around matters that are personal to the beloved characters. When the entire universe is at stake, things start to feel strangely small. But when love, whether familial, romantic, or platonic, is at stake, the audience can relate to it in the most powerful way. The best action movies establish large stakes while narrowing in on the emotional consequences for our heroes. Spider-Man is about saving a city, but the tension largely comes through how he will save Mary Jane. Star Wars is about saving your friends, the big emotional release in that film comes when Han Solo triumphantly comes to Luke's aid. Everything Everywhere All at Once, a film identified by its directors as wholly indebted to The Matrix, is about a woman saving her daughter. And The Matrix is about two soulmates saving each other.

While this line was much maligned by many fans, Rose Tico's declaration to Finn in Star Wars: The Last Jedi that they will win, "not fighting what we hate, saving what we love" exemplifies why the heart of the story matters as much as the spectacle. The action of The Matrix is mind-blowing, but it means nothing if we don't care about Trinity reviving Neo, if she does not declare her love for him. Their relationship is central to everything. The Matrix Resurrections even goes so far as to put forth that "The One" was maybe never just Neo, but Neo and Trinity empowering each other through their transcendent bond.

Action movies are often afraid of sentimentality. This results in the tone turning cynical, romances being flattened out to narrative inevitabilities instead of relationships forged by actual emotional weight, and movies that are averse to showing powerful characters experiencing the true vulnerability that comes with giving yourself over to someone. Neo and Trinity's journey is all about breaking free from that attitude, and embracing that the love at the center of their story is what makes it matter so much. The legacy of this film, 25 years later, begins and ends with the story of Neo and Trinity. If you look into the source code at the heart of this story, The Matrix is all about love, and it always has been.

