The Big Picture The Matrix had a rich mythology and tackled weighty themes, making it an influential science fiction film with a significant impact on pop culture.

Brad Pitt turned down the role of Neo, but it didn't negatively impact his career as he appeared in another classic, Fight Club, and he has had success in the science fiction genre with 12 Monkeys.

Will Smith also passed on the role of Neo, later admitting he would have ruined it, but praised the Wachowski sisters as geniuses. His choice of sci-fi projects after The Matrix didn't turn out as well.

The Matrix is among the most influential science fiction films of all-time, and significantly impacted the pop culture landscape upon its debut in 1999; for a brief moment, the age-old debate about “Star Wars versus Star Trek” was set aside, as The Matrix clearly had a mythology that was just as rich. As the series continued, the films grew progressively more complex, building out the entire history of humanity’s fall, and how an artificial intelligence could feasibly enslave the human race by simulating reality; the series has also been analyzed for its commentary on gender identity, consumerism, and capitalism. While these are all weighty themes to deal with in an action franchise, the series has remained endearing to audiences due to the charisma of Keanu Reeves in his performance as Neo. However, Reeves wasn’t initially the first choice to play the role that would become his most famous.

Brad Pitt Took the Blue Pill

Brad Pitt had been making consistently interesting career choices throughout the early 1990s, choosing to work with auteur filmmakers on high concept projects. Pitt starred in his fair share of popular prestige titles, such as Sleepers, A River Runs Through It, Legends of the Fall, and Seven Years In Tibet, but he also took a chance on edgy films that pushed the boundaries of the medium. While Se7en and Interview With The Vampire may have worked out for him better than Meet Joe Black or Cool World, Pitt learned that choosing to take chances was worth the risk; he even earned his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Terry Gilliam’s bonkers time travel mystery 12 Monkeys in 1995.

Despite his willingness to step out of his comfort zone, Pitt ended up turning down the role that would eventually go to Reeves. In an interview with USA Today, Pitt stated that he “took the red pill.” He was rather oblique in his justification, but said “it was someone else’s and they go and make it,” and that he really did ”believe in that.” Pitt teased that The Matrix wasn’t the only cinematic masterpiece that he had been offered the chance to star in; he teased that “if we were doing a show on the great movies I’ve passed on, we would need two nights."

In all fairness to Pitt, not starring in The Matrix didn’t seem to negatively impact his career in a major way, as he also appeared in another classic the same year that the Wachowski sisters’ science fiction film was released. Similar to The Matrix, David Fincher’s Fight Club has become a cultural touchstone and essential piece of modern cinema. Like The Matrix, Fight Club was able to use Pitt’s star power to get audiences interested in more complex cultural commentary regarding the destructive nature of consumerism, the cult of violent behavior, and the ramifications of toxic masculinity.

Pitt also hasn’t been absent from the science fiction genre; after starring in the surprisingly enjoyable zombie thriller World War Z in 2013, Pitt appeared in one of the greatest science fiction films of the 21st century in 2019 with Ad Astra. Like The Matrix, Ad Astra takes several viewing to fully comprehend, but the eye-popping visuals make it a journey worth taking. Pitt learned a lesson from Reeves and showed a softer side to masculinity with his performance as a grieving, lonely astronaut who travels across the solar system in hopes of fixing his relationship with his father (Tommy Lee Jones).

Will Smith Made a Disastrous Choice by Turning Down Neo

Pitt wasn’t the only high profile star who passed on the role of Neo. Will Smith was considered for the role, as he was already coming off the widespread success of two of the most quintessential science fiction films of the 1990s with Independence Day and Men in Black. Despite his familiarity with the genre, Smith revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he “probably would have messed The Matrix up,” admitting that he “would have ruined it.” However, Smith did not mince words in his praise of the Wachowski sisters, as he stated that “it turns out they are geniuses.” He also revealed for the first time that the Wachowskis had considered Val Kilmer for the role of Morepheus that would eventually go to Laurence Fishburne.

Unlike Pitt, Smith’s choice in projects to pursue in 1999 didn’t turn out as well as Fight Club had for Pitt. Smith ended up reteaming with his Men in Black director Barry Sonnenfield for the western adventure comedy Wild Wild West, which ranks among the biggest studio disasters of that decade. While The Matrix and Fight Club made an impact because of their boldness and originality, Wild Wild West brought out tired archetypes within the western genre and didn’t do anything to scratch the surface of the original 1960s series that it was based on. To Smith’s credit, he admitted that he “wasn’t proud” of the choice, and was able to rebound shortly thereafter thanks to his Academy Award nominated performance in Michael Mann’s sports biopic Ali.

Smith has frequently returned to science fiction films, but none have become cultural landmarks in the same way that The Matrix had. I Am Legend and I, Robot are both entertaining films, but directors Francis Lawrence and Alex Proyas didn’t have the same ambition as the Wachowskis. They’re crowd pleasers, and while there’s nothing wrong with that, but The Matrix would have given Smith the chance to star in a film that is still celebrated and analyzed today. He hasn’t always shown the best judgment in what constitutes a great piece of science fiction; After Earth and Bright are certainly ambitious, but fall flat on their faces.

However, the fact that both Pitt and Smith passed on the role led Reeves to kickstart his career and opened up new opportunities for him. Reeves had already been an established action star thanks to Speed and Point Break, but The Matrix involved an even greater amount of kung fu and gunplay that would come in handy years later when he took on the role of John Wick. Reeves captured the essence of Neo; he’s an average joe whose faith in himself ends up benefiting a larger community than he could have ever imagined.