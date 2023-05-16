When audiences went into The Matrix Reloaded, the sequel to the enduring action film The Matrix, there were a lot of expectations about what was coming. After all, following up on what is widely considered to be one of the greatest films ever made is no easy feat. Not only did the directing duo of the Wachowskis have to deliver on these expectations, but they had to expand the world they had built. Some of this expansion involves a rave orgy, which actually makes sense in terms of the narrative about finding something to live for amidst the horrors of the world, but that is a discussion for another day. Rather, this piece will look at all that made this sequel great. From one of the most stunning action sequences ever put to screen on the highway to the more clever one in the hallway and the emotional core that gives everything a real sense of stakes, there is just so much to love that is worth digging into.

As much as the film is about the journey of Neo (Keanu Reeves) as he tries to make sense of the prophecy of the Oracle in order to save humanity, it is Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) who we discover is absolutely integral to the experience. In this way, the film challenges our previously held conceptions about chosen ones just as it immerses itself in them. Not only does Trinity begin and end the film, but she is also the one who once again saves Neo from the dark forces that surround him. In revisiting the film, especially following the events of the recent The Matrix Resurrections, this carries with it a greater emotional core that cuts through all the noise. The dilemma facing Neo all comes down to whether Trinity is going to live or die. If he chooses wrong, the rest of the world will be annihilated. It is something that weighs heavy on Neo’s shoulders, giving everything a real gravity that Reeves as well as Moss delicately capture amidst the chaos. It shouldn’t work, but the more relaxed reflections that underpin this in key conversations help weave everything together even as it all threatens to break apart.

The Wachowskis Push Themselves To Try New Things With 'The Matrix Reloaded'

Don’t let it be mistaken, all the bombast can be quite joyous. There are just some of the missteps that most remember, like when Neo has his first confrontation with a resurrected Agent Smith. Played once more with a fantastic menace by Hugo Weaving, this becomes undercut when the film just keeps going bigger and bigger with the fight. Whether it is when it uses noticeable doubles or special effects that make everything appear rubbery, it is a scene that starts out well enough but soon falls apart. What makes this forgivable is when we leave this behind for the more practical sequences that continue to blow us away even today.

Pulling out all the stops, including actually building a 1.4-mile three-lane highway, the central chase sequence is just outstanding filmmaking. From the stunts to the meticulous editing and the bumping score, there is just nothing quite like it. Though nothing could quite match the first use of bullet time slow motion, the way it is utilized here is still wonderful. Seeing car after car get sent flipping through the air feels like it provides an early hint of what the Wachowskis would continue playing around with in their similarly underrated Speed Racer. Each shows that, even with their flaws, they are worth more than worth a proper revisit.

In particular, there is one moment in the highway sequence that just never gets old. Seeing Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) staring down a speeding car before doing a roll to the side to cut its tires and shoot the gas tank after it flips over is just *chef’s kiss* a show-stopping shot. Many other films would have had this be the ending moment, but the Wachowsksis just keep things moving. It is as if it was almost no big deal as they still want to throw even more at us. As a determined Trinity sets out on a motorcycle to reunite with Morpheus after being separated, the speeding of the cars whipping by proves to be absolutely thrilling.

'The Matrix Reloaded's Action Goes Full Speed Ahead

Not content to even end there, the film then has an entire fight sequence on top of a semi. It is just layer after layer of creativity that is bursting free. Even when you can see cracks in the special effects, you go with them because of just how magnificently it all comes together. Everyone involved is truly firing on all cylinders, never holding back a punch as they continue to hurtle us further and further on. It is just proper fun that deserves just as much praise on its own for what it managed to achieve. One only wishes that more action blockbusters today could have one iota of the passion that this sequence brings to the experience. When Link (Harold Perrineau) cheers at its conclusion, we feel this same excitement. While there is much that follows, this is the part that will always hold a vibrant place in cinema history.

It is likely inevitable that The Matrix Reloaded will always live in the shadow of the original film, which is admittedly more successful overall, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t give proper appreciation where it is deserved. Too often, bold swings can be dismissed because not every single piece is connected. It is a type of film criticism that relies on nitpicking and only ends up missing the forest for the trees. By reducing the analysis of the film to glorified plot summaries that prioritize narrative coherence over all else, we can miss out on mountains of cinematic splendor that may never get their due. These films not only hold up, but they may even be better when looked back on with the passing of time freeing it from the baggage that they had to carry with them upon their release. The Matrix Reloaded is not perfect by any means, but it is one of those works whose true greatness shines through more than two decades later.