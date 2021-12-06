Neo and Trinity are back together in the Matrix.

Fans who are eagerly awaiting to take the red pill have a new reason to get excited. Warner Bros. has released the IMAX poster for The Matrix Resurrections that features Thomas Anderson/Neo (Keanu Reeves), and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) standing in front of bright green light, with the word “IMAX” scrawled in similar green Matrix coding.

The Matrix Resurrections will be digitally re-mastered to fit the experience moviegoers have come to expect from the higher-quality production. The post also comes the same day as a new trailer, which showcases how this new installment in The Matrix franchise will call back to the original trilogy.

The Matrix Resurrections is directed by Lana Wachowski, who co-directed the first three Matrix films with her sister Lilly Wachowski. Lana Wachowski has co-written the film with Cloud Atlas writer David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon. The trio previously worked together on the series finale of Sense8.

In addition to the return of Reeves and Moss, The Matrix Resurrections will also bring back Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Also joining The Matrix Resurrections are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Caldwell, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Ellen Hollman, Eréndire Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Christina Ricci, Max Riemelt, and Brian J. Smith.

The Matrix Resurrections is scheduled to be released in theaters, IMAX, and HBO Max on December 22. Check out the IMAX poster for The Matrix Resurrections below.

Here is the synopsis for The Matrix Resurrections:

“In a world of two realities–everyday life and what lies behind it–Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. Choice, while an illusion, is still the only way in or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, more secure and more dangerous than ever before.”

