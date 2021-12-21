Groff also talked about his first day of training and what it was like watching Carrie-Anne Moss working on a big fight scene.

With The Matrix Resurrections opening in theaters and streaming on HBO Max starting tomorrow, December 22nd, I recently got to speak with Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris about making the highly anticipated sequel. During the interview, they talked about what surprised them about working with director Lana Wachowski, how she would lean into the spontaneity of the moment and not rely on storyboards, when they realized they were part of something special and a Matrix movie, and more. In addition, Groff talked about his first day of training when he watched Carrie-Anne Moss working on her big fight scene and how surreal it was.

Since Wachowski and Warner Bros. have done a great job at not revealing what happens in the film, I’ll just say The Matrix Resurrections continues the story of the first three films (if you don’t remember the sequels you might want to read or watch a recap) and brings back Keanu Reeves as Neo, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Also joining The Matrix Resurrections are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Caldwell, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Ellen Hollman, Eréndire Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Christina Ricci, Max Riemelt, and Brian J. Smith. The Matrix Resurrections is co-written by Lana Wachowski, alongside David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

Watch what Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. If you missed my interview with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss where they talked about how John Wick director Chad Stahelski ended up in the movie you might want to check it out.

Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris

On what day of the shoot did they realize they were part of something special?

Groff talks about watching Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss train and how surreal it was to see it.

What surprised them about working with Lana Wachowski?

How Wachowski was the focal point for everything and the way she has changed as a director.

How Wachowski would lean into the spontaneity of the moment.

