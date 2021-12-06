The new trailer is out tomorrow. Tickets are on sale now.

With just about a month before it comes to theaters, The Matrix Resurrections has released a new teaser clip ahead of their Matrix Monday trailer release, teasing Neo's choice and a little liplock between him and Trinity.

Returning to the franchise are Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, who based on a recent synopsis, have to contend with a “stronger, more secure” version of the Matrix. From the first trailer, however, we can see that at least during part of the film, Neo and Trinity don’t know each other, but do have a connection that they both can feel, as if they’ve known each other in a previous life. Also returning to this franchise is Morpheus, but this time in a “different iteration,” played by Watchmen and Candyman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The Matrix Resurrections is directed by Lana Wachowski, who co-directed the first three Matrix films with her sister Lilly Wachowski. Lana Wachowski has co-written the film with Cloud Atlas writer David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon. The trio previously worked together on the series finale of Sense8.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'The Matrix 4' Poster Revealed as Official Website Launches With Over 180,000 Variations of Footage

In addition to the return of Reeves and Moss, The Matrix Resurrections will also bring back Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Also joining The Matrix Resurrections are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Caldwell, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Ellen Hollman, Eréndire Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Christina Ricci, Max Riemelt, and Brian J. Smith.

The Matrix Resurrections comes to theaters and HBO Max on December 22. Check out the teaser for The Matrix Resurrections below:

Here is the official synopsis for The Matrix Resurrections:

“In a world of two realities–everyday life and what lies behind it–Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. Choice, while an illusion, is still the only way in or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, more secure and more dangerous than ever before.”

Box Office: 'Encanto' Sings $12.3 Million in Second Weekend The path is now clear for the one-two punch of 'West Side Story' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email