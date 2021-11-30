Love may not be all you need, but it certainly helps. It helps so much, in fact, that when many of the actors for the upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections read the script, they were struck with deep, heartfelt emotions for the characters and storyline in what will be the fourth installment of the groundbreaking Matrix franchise.

At the end of the last film, The Matrix Revolutions, audiences looked on as Neo (Keanu Reeves) gave his own life in order to bring peace between humans and machines. New peeks at the upcoming Resurrections have shown us a very much alive Neo carrying on life as Thomas A. Anderson who seemingly has almost no memory of the events that befell him. However, nothing is ever as it seems. There are also questions surrounding Carrie-Anne Moss’ character, Trinity, who also met death in the third film but will be starring alongside Reeves in Resurrections. It appears that like Neo, Trinity has no memory of what has happened in the Matrix and therefore doesn’t remember her deep, loving connection with Neo, a driving plot point for the first few films.

In a recent interview with EW, Reeves spoke about the type of emotion that went into director Lana Wachowski’s vision for how the new film would pan out and how the love story between Neo and Trinity would serve as a backbone for the plot. Reeves mentions that he believes that part of the reason the film went into production was “the sense of it being a love story between Trinity and Neo.” When Wachowski first called to give the John Wick star an idea of the storyline for the new installment, Reeves said, “It was one of those phone calls where even though you’re at home, you stand up.”

While making the film, it quickly became apparent that Wachowski would be taking a different approach than she had with the first three installments. Reeves said that the director was “participating more with the movement of the camera, and more interested in doing than rehearsing,” which resulted in more real, emotional experiences coming through on film.

Moss went on to describe her place in the film as a chance to bring Wachowski’s love to life. Of this, the actress stated, “I’ve never felt that way before, where I could see that I am an extension of her heart in playing this role.” New to the franchise actor Jonathan Groff (Frozen, Spring Awakening), added, “When I read the script for this movie I cried, because the idea of watching these two iconic actors in these two iconic parts coming back and fighting to have their love again just wrecked me.”

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to see how the unforgettable love story between Trinity and Neo will play out when The Matrix Resurrections comes to theaters on December 22.

