The near future is almost here for the Bay Area.

The Matrix Resurrections is set to hold the film's U.S. premiere in San Francisco, according to Variety. It makes sense when you take into consideration the fact that Keanu Reeves' Neo lives in a near-future San Francisco. While the report wasn't able to confirm where the premiere will be held specifically, it will take place on December 18, just four days before it arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on the 22.

This news comes just a few weeks after the release of the first trailer for the upcoming fourth installment to the franchise. In the lead-up to the trailer release, an unbelievably cool website was launched that allowed visitors to "choose your reality" and unlock thousands of different clips from the trailer. The film was shot largely in San Francisco and in Berlin, Germany, which is why it is no surprise that production has reportedly been spotted filming additional footage in the Bay Area recently.

The long-awaited follow-up film will premiere 18 years after the releases of The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions in 2003. While there was a short-lived video game released in the interim, nothing can beat seeing familiar characters again.

In addition to Reeves returning as Neo, Carrie Anne Moss is set to return as Trinity, along with Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Newcomer to the franchise Yahya Abdul-Mateen II recently confirmed that he will be playing Morpheus, confirming speculation about his character's uncanny resemblance to Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus.

The Matrix Resurrections cast also includes Andrew Caldwell, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Ellen Hollman, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Christina Ricci, Max Riemelt, and Brian J. Smith.

The Matrix Resurrections is headed to theaters and HBO Max on December 22.

